ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

NC health secretary makes White House appearance

By Judith Retana
CBS 17
CBS 17
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=274dAb_0gtoglDD00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s top health official made a stop in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley was invited to speak on a White House panel about the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts.

Close to 17 million doses of the vaccine have gone into arms in the state. During the panel, Kinsely said challenging health inequities is a priority.

“What we found that really worked was being able to see where we wanted to go,” said Kinsley.

In its vaccine distribution strategy, the state used U.S. Census tracts to map, allocate and promote vaccination. It also recorded demographic information for all vaccine recipients. The CDC recognized these efforts in a report last year.

At that time, the CDC report noted, “These strategies could also be considered by public health officials in other states and communities to further increase equity in COVID-19 vaccine distribution and coverage, including among racial and ethnic populations disproportionately affected by COVID-19.”

“We closed the gap as far as vaccinating our Hispanic community, our LatinX community and we nearly closed the gap in our Black, African American community,” Kinsley said during Tuesday’s panel discussion.

More work ahead

However, he knows there’s more work to do.

In North Carolina, among the least vaccinated groups are the American Indian/Alaskan Native and Black/African American population. They are 33 percent and 52 percent vaccinated, respectively.

Nationally, 74 percent of the American Indian/Alaskan Native and 49 percent of Black/African American population are vaccinated.

Kinsley believes continuing to use community organizations to reach unvaccinated people is key.

“I think we’ve got to get the conversation about vaccinations less coming from people like me and more from trusted resources,” he said.

While the panel looks to the future of COVID vaccines, Kinsley is also focusing on our latest threat—monkeypox. He’s concerned about the difference in resources and funding between COVID and monkeypox so far.

“I want to use some of that for monkeypox and I can’t because those dollars aren’t monkeypox dollars,” he explained.

Comparing NC’s vaccine push

Across the country, 79 percent of eligible people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines. In North Carolina, that percentage is lower with 67 percent of people receiving at least one dose.

How good the state is doing with its vaccine push depends on the state’s you’re comparing it to.

Among the state’s neighbor’s North Carolina is doing better than all but one state in its vaccine push.

At least 1 dose Fully vaccinated
NC 67% 62%
SC 60.5% 52.5%
VA 82% 72%
TN 57% 52%
GA 65% 57%
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 5

WelcomeToTheClamBake
2d ago

Most of us here in NC have minds that think for themselves. We prefer not to have a vaccine that wasn’t researched enough before being pushed down our bodies. Not to mention the amount of sickness people are having from the after math of the vaccine. As an unvaccinated person who has had Covid, your immunity is the strongest thing you could have. I’m healthy and happy now, and still unvaccinated.

Reply
4
Related
CBS 17

Half of NC’s counties turn orange on CDC’s latest COVID-19 map

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Half of North Carolina’s counties are in the orange zone on a national map and have reached the highest community level of COVID-19. All but five of the state’s 100 counties are colored orange with the highest level of spread or yellow with a medium level on the latest weekly map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Washington State
CBS 17

Check your tickets: Someone in NC is a millionaire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Make sure to check your Mega Millions ticket because someone in North Carolina has a winning ticket. The ticket matched “the five white balls to win the big Mega Millions second prize,” according to the Mega Millions site. That means the winning NC ticket is...
RALEIGH, NC
NBC News

Lindsey Graham's Georgia subpoena defense is disturbing. Trump would be proud.

Last week, a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, issued subpoenas to Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani and several others seeking their testimony. The grand jury decided these individuals may have evidence relevant to its criminal investigation into whether there was interference by former President Donald Trump and others with the 2020 presidential votes in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 17

4 arrested, 1 sought after investigation into shooting at NC bar

GASTONIA, N.C. (WJZY) — Five people have been charged in a shooting incident that occurred back in May at ICONZ Bar in Lowell. Earlier this week, investigators in Lincoln County arrested 25-year-old Demetrius Damar Anderson and 33-year-old Reginald Duncan “Dunk” Anderson of Lincolnton and charged them in connection to the shooting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Health Inequities#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Raleigh#U S Census#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Law & Crime

Lindsey Graham Wants Fight over Georgia Subpoena Moved to South Carolina, Claims He’s ‘Immune’ from Testifying as a Senator

On the same day a Georgia judge ordered him to testify at a special grand jury investigation, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham jockeyed to move his subpoena fight to South Carolina. The Donald Trump loyalist argues that forcing him to cross the border to the Peach State for weeks to help investigate the former president will interfere with his duties as a senator.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 17

CBS 17

18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy