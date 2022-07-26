ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Road rage blamed for shooting that left 22-year-old dead in Victorville, deputies say

 2 days ago

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- Road rage appears to have played a role in a fatal shooting over the weekend in Victorville, investigators said.

Officers with the Victorville Police Department responded to a call about an assault with a weapon near Bear Valley Road and Mall Boulevard Sunday night.

According to an update issued by the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, that's where officers found 22-year-old Brock Moore on the ground with a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Jeremy Franks, fled the scene but was later found in Barstow.

He was taken into custody and was booked into the High Desert Detention Center for murder, authorities said.

"At this time, it appears the incident started over a road rage clash," read a statement by the sheriff's department.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Det. Chris Crosswhite at 909-890-4904.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

