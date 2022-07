With storm season now in full swing, Florida City Gas (FCG) is urging its customers to start their storm plans and preparations now. While FCG’s facilities are underground and interruptions to natural gas service during a storm are unlikely, it’s important to know signs of a gas leak following a dangerous storm or hurricane. Additionally, knowing where natural gas pipes are located can prevent damage or gas leaks while clearing debris, like fallen trees, after a storm. Remember, it’s important to call 811 before digging to prevent injuries or service interruptions of utility services.

FLORIDA CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO