Zelensky Shares His Scariest Conclusion About Putin

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
 2 days ago

After months of fighting Russian President Vladimir Putin 's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed what he finds the most terrifying about his Russian counterpart.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Zelensky said the "scariest thing" about the ongoing war in his home country is the fact that Putin understands the devastation Russia's invasion has caused.

"It seems to me the scariest thing about it is that he is in fact sane, and he understands what he's doing," Zelensky said. "I'd say that's the scariest conclusion I can make—that he understands what he's doing, he knows how many people he kills. He knows how many people were raped, and by who, and the number of children killed or deported."

The Ukrainian president said the only thing he did understand was that "the world allowed this situation to develop, it allowed such a person to emerge," and because of that, responsibility for the war in Ukraine lies on "the whole world."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22G9IU_0gtogSOI00

Zelensky was joined in the interview by his wife, first lady Olena Zelenska, who said it was "difficult to put it into words" how she felt about Putin.

"It's not possible to understand how one crooked idea can throw the whole of mankind into the medieval ages," she said. "I really don't have words, and I really don't want to say anything aloud because normal words don't exist to describe this."

During the interview, Zelensky called British Prime Minister Boris Johnson , who was recently forced out of office by his own members of Parliament , his closest ally amid the war in Ukraine.

"We have been in contact every other day," he said. "I was not only connected through the bureaucratic way. I was able to call him once a day every other day. When the situation became easier after the occupation of Kyiv, we have been in contact on a weekly basis. Not like having a conversation once a month or once every six months."

Given his close relationship with Johnson , Zelensky said that he is "worried" about who will lead the U.K. next, adding that he hopes that he'll have "the same level of support" from either of Johnson's possible replacements: Rishi Sunak or Liz Truss.

Without playing into U.K. politics, Zelensky called Johnson "a big friend of Ukraine."

"I want him to be somewhere in politics in a position to be someone. I don't want him to disappear, but the decision is in the hands of the British people," the Ukrainian president said. "But I am sure that whatever position he is going to take he is always going to be with Ukraine. This is from the heart."

