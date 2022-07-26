ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine Items: Raising Kanan Trailer, Kate Winslet's Palace Series and More

By Vlada Gelman
TVLine
TVLine
 2 days ago
Starz is turning the page on the Power Book III: Raising Kanan saga with a newly released trailer for Season 2, premiering Sunday, Aug. 14 at 9/8c.

In the new episodes, “Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas has gained control over the city’s drug trade, but her son is slipping away,” per the official synopsis. “Kanan Stark returns to Queens uncertain of his future with the family business, and because of Detective Howard’s lingering secret, he’s even more uncertain of his past. Kanan searches for the truth while Raq boldly expands the business into hostile Mafia territory.”

“Lou-Lou has other plans that revolve around his emerging record label, but Raq isn’t about to let his side hustle get in the way of her expansion,” the description continues. “Although Marvin remains Raq’s loyal soldier, he struggles to earn Jukebox’s forgiveness and become the father she deserves. The ties that bind this family are becoming undone, but Raq will stop at nothing to hold them together.”

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* HBO has ordered The Palace , a limited series starring and executive-produced by Kate Winslet ( Mare of Easttown ), which chronicles one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel. (Winslet is also attached to the limited series Trust , which is in development at HBO.)

* Patton Oswalt’s fourth Netflix comedy special, We All Scream , which marks his directorial debut, will premiere Tuesday, Sept. 20.

* Showtime has released a teaser trailer for Let the Right One In , its series adaptation of the Swedish vampire novel and film, premiering Sunday, Oct. 9 at 10 pm:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers from Virgin River Season 4, now streaming on Netflix. We need to talk about Cameron. One of the new faces introduced in Virgin River's fourth season, Dr. Hayek (Mark Ghanimé) makes an instant impression on the townsfolk, especially the ladies of the sewing circle. And can you blame them? It's not every day that a handsome new doctor moves to the middle-of-nowhere locale, so it comes as no surprise when Muriel tells Jack, "It's about time you got some competition around here, mister."   No Virgin River fan worth their salt actually...
What you see isn't necessarily what you'll get the next time you watch Stranger Things. After series co-creators the Duffer Brothers shared with our sister site Variety in June that they had already re-edited scenes from past seasons — and hoped to address the fact that in Season 4, everyone appeared to have forgotten Will's birthday — at least one big change seems to have come to light, courtesy of a fan on TikTok. Originally, Season 1, Episode 2 — AKA "The Weirdo on Maple Street" — is said to have included a moment...
Another familiar face is returning to the National Treasure franchise. Disney+ on Thursday announced that Harvey Keitel, who appeared in 2004's National Treasure and 2007's National Treasure: Book of Secrets, will reprise his role as FBI agent Peter Sadusky in the forthcoming sequel series National Treasure: Edge of History (release date TBA). He joins fellow guest star Justin Bartha, who will return to the role of Riley Poole, a computer expert, resident genius and best friend of Benjamin Franklin Gates (played on the big screen by Nicolas Cage). During the series' San Diego Comic-Con panel, the streamer...
Mary Alice, an Emmy and Tony Award winner best known to TV viewers for her roles in A Different World and I'll Fly Away, died on July 27in New York City, the NYPD has reported. Alice died of natural causes, NPR reports; the actress' precise, eightysomething age was at press time uncertain. Alice's TV career began in the 1970s, with roles on series such as Police Woman, Sanford and Son (as Fred's little sister, Frances), Good Times, The Doctors and The Women of Brewster Place. In 1988, having taken a break to tread the boards, Alice...
Phase 5 of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) will kick off in 2023 with the one-two punch of the movie sequel Ant-Man 3 (in theaters Feb. 17) and Disney+'s Secret Invasion series (coming in the spring). Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed the Phase 5 game plan at the San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday evening, after confirming that Phase 4, which began with TV's WandaVision, will wind down with Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (premiering Aug. 17) and the movie sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (in theaters Nov. 11). All told, Phase 5 looks like this:...
Tony Dow, best known for portraying Wally Cleaver on TV's Leave It To Beaver, has died at age 77. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share with you the passing of our beloved Tony this morning," reads an entry on Dow's Facebook page, posted Tuesday morning. "Tony was a beautiful soul – kind, compassionate, funny and humble. It was truly a joy to just be around him. His gentle voice and unpretentious manner was immediately comforting and you could not help but love him. The world has lost an amazing human...
The vampire still has a lot to talk about. AMC has released the full trailer for "Interview With the Vampire," out of the show's Comic-Con panel on Tuesday. Additionally, the cable channel confirmed the series will debut Sunday, October 2 at 10 p.m., immediately following the return of the final season of "The Walking Dead," with the series' first two episodes available on AMC+ that same night. The series is an adaptation of Anne Rice's iconic gothic horror novel, originally released in 1976. The novel sees a 200 year-old vampire Louis de Pointe du...
