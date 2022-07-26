TVLine Items: Raising Kanan Trailer, Kate Winslet's Palace Series and More

Click here to read the full article.

Starz is turning the page on the Power Book III: Raising Kanan saga with a newly released trailer for Season 2, premiering Sunday, Aug. 14 at 9/8c.

In the new episodes, “Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas has gained control over the city’s drug trade, but her son is slipping away,” per the official synopsis. “Kanan Stark returns to Queens uncertain of his future with the family business, and because of Detective Howard’s lingering secret, he’s even more uncertain of his past. Kanan searches for the truth while Raq boldly expands the business into hostile Mafia territory.”

“Lou-Lou has other plans that revolve around his emerging record label, but Raq isn’t about to let his side hustle get in the way of her expansion,” the description continues. “Although Marvin remains Raq’s loyal soldier, he struggles to earn Jukebox’s forgiveness and become the father she deserves. The ties that bind this family are becoming undone, but Raq will stop at nothing to hold them together.”

* HBO has ordered The Palace , a limited series starring and executive-produced by Kate Winslet ( Mare of Easttown ), which chronicles one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel. (Winslet is also attached to the limited series Trust , which is in development at HBO.)

* Patton Oswalt’s fourth Netflix comedy special, We All Scream , which marks his directorial debut, will premiere Tuesday, Sept. 20.

* Showtime has released a teaser trailer for Let the Right One In , its series adaptation of the Swedish vampire novel and film, premiering Sunday, Oct. 9 at 10 pm:

