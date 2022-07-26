ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris Hilton Buttons Up for Hilton Hotels in Knit Dress & White-Hot Pumps

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f0Lvr_0gtogLSR00

Paris Hilton gave a cozy dress a slick height boost while starring in Hilton’s newest hotel campaign.

While in her namesake’s “For the Stay” campaign, emphasizing its’ suite amenities, the “Simple Life” star wore a blue knit dress with rounded long sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. Giving the piece a feminine finish was a delicate white plaid print and a knee-length skirt. Hilton’s ensemble gained added sleekness from a waist-high slit closed with white buttons, as well as a white clutch, pendant necklace and drop earrings.

White pointed-toe pumps provided a finish to the “Stars Are Blind” singer’s outfit. Her style included triangular toes with leather uppers, as well as 3-4-inch stiletto heels. By coordinating with Hilton’s dress’ accents, the pair smoothly complemented her outfit to make a cohesive head-to-toe look.

Pointed-toe pumps like Hilton’s are a timeless style, due to their sharp silhouette and thin heels that can be worn with numerous ensembles. Pairs with neutral leather and suede hues are the most popular, as seen in staple styles by Gianvito Rossi, Schutz and Sam Edelman. However, new styles have also added a punch to the classic silhouette with details like cutouts, embellishments and prints. Bella Belle’s styles often feature swirling embroidery, as well as textures and patterns like polka dots, tulle and bows. L’Agence’s newest pumps have also included features like delicate lace and leopard patterns for a sleek finish. In addition, similarly bold styles have also emerged from labels including Dior, Alzuarr Paris and Ted Baker.

Sharp pumps are one of Hilton’s go-to pairs, which she’s worn on and off-duty over the years from family dinners to awards shows — and any occasion inbetween.

The “Paris in Love” star’s shoe wardrobe is wide-ranging. Hilton has worn a variety of pumps and sneakers by Steve Madden, Jimmy Choo and Giuseppe Zanotti over the years, frequently accented with maximalist crystals or mixed materials. Her footwear rotation also includes Alaia boots, Rothy’s flats and K-Swiss sneakers.

Hilton continues to build an empire with 19 product lines, including shoes, clothes, handbags, jewelry, lingerie, dog clothes and makeup, as well as media projects. “I’m about to release my 29th fragrance,” she told FN in an August cover story, listing off her current commitments. “I’m investing in a lot of tech products and VR and NFT and writing my third book and doing my second album. And I have my podcasting company, my deal with Warner Brothers, my own production company deal, and my new show.”

Footwear News

ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

