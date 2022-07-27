ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmsford, NY

Elmsford drivers push for road repairs, town supervisor says state is responsible

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

Drivers in the village of Elmsford created a petition to push for repaving of a road they say is in desperate need of repair.

News 12’s Angelica Toruno rode in a News 12 car on the stretch of Route 9A residents have complained about.

Large bumps in the road stretch from about where Saw Mill River Road turns into South Central Avenue into Elmsford Village.

A petition on Change.org that's calling for the area to be fixed has garnered over 8,000 signatures so far.

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner says he wants residents to understand there are logistics to the situation.

"People assume that because the road is located within Greenburgh and the Village of Elmsford that it's our responsibility, when it's a state-owned road and the state is totally responsible,” he says.

News 12 reached out to

The New York Department of Transportation told News 12, "The safety and convenience of the traveling public are always top priorities."

The department added that it is continually monitoring pavement conditions on Route 9A and will conduct maintenance as needed.

