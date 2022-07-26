Macy’s Taps Luxury B&B Founder for Upscale Home Goods Collection

Click here to read the full article.

For more than two decades, Monique Greenwood has operated historic, luxury bed and breakfasts in cities such as Brooklyn, New Orleans, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. Now Greenwood has partnered with Macy’s for the Akwaaba Inns for Hotel Collection, a line of bedding, bath, and home decor items inspired by her hospitality prowess.

The collection, which retails for $22.99-$259.99, features bold geometric patterns, earth-inspired colors, and natural fabrics and textures. Products in the line include bedding, bath towels, pillows, robes, slippers, glassware and more.

“I’m overjoyed to offer style-conscious consumers everywhere the kind of sumptuous bed and bath items and elegant tabletop pieces that lead to unforgettable experiences, which is what we’re all about at Akwaaba Bed & Breakfast Inns,” Greenwood said. “This collaboration with Macy’s is the manifestation of a vision-board goal I’ve had for nearly eight years.”

The collaboration with Greenwood—a Black woman who also previously served as editor-in-chief of Essence magazine and was featured in her own reality series, Checked Inn —is part of Macy’s Mission Every One initiative, which encourages partnerships with diverse artists and makers.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with Akwaaba Inns and Monique who brings her unique style to this beautiful home decor edition of the Hotel Collection,” said Stephanie Muehlhausen, senior fashion director, home, Macy’s. “As part of our social purpose platform, Mission Every One, we are committed to partnering with diverse designers and using Macy’s platform to showcase their talents. This latest collaboration will provide our customers with more modern choices to express their personal style at home.”

The Akwaaba Inns for Hotel Collection is available now at select Macy’s stores and online.