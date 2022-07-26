Flash Flood Warning issued for Mora, San Miguel, Taos by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 21:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-29 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Quay; San Miguel FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast New Mexico, including the following counties, in east central New Mexico, Quay. In northeast New Mexico, Harding and San Miguel. * WHEN...Until 1130 PM MDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 823 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms tracking towards the northeast. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Logan and Ute Lake State Park. - This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 337 and 351. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

QUAY COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO