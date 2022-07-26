Special Weather Statement issued for Powhatan, Western Chesterfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 14:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Goochland; Hanover; Henrico; Louisa The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Louisa County in central Virginia Central Goochland County in central Virginia Northwestern Henrico County in central Virginia West central Hanover County in central Virginia * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 219 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gum Spring, or near Goochland, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Oilville around 235 PM EDT. Montpelier around 245 PM EDT. Wyndham around 250 PM EDT. Tuckahoe around 255 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Orchid, Sandy Hook, Oliver, Vontay, Gum Tree, Irwin, Johnsons Springs, Goodall, Short Pump and Mabelton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

