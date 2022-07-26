Scooters will remain banned in Downtown St. Louis until 2023

ST. LOUIS – Seven weeks after banning the use of electric scooters in Downtown St. Louis and Downtown West, the city announced Tuesday that the ban has been extended until the end of the year.

Director of Public Safety Dan Isom sent a letter to scooter companies Lime and Bird informing them of the decision. The matter will be revisited in early 2023.

In the meantime, scooter sharing will remain available in several other neighborhoods in the city.

The city halted scooter operations on June 6 over what Isom described as “a string of public safety incidents.” Residents had complained of fights and violence coupled with large gatherings of juveniles.

That weekend prior to the ban, two teenage girls had been wounded in a shooting.

Residents said the elimination of scooters downtown has helped. Isom said those neighborhoods are experiencing quieter weekends.

