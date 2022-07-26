ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parks advocate raises concerns about expensive Soldier Field revamp

By WBBM Newsradio Staff Report
 2 days ago
Solider Field in the autumn Photo credit Getty Images

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Talk of a possible dome over Soldier Field has raised objections from a parks advocacy group.

Mayor Lightfoot says the options to renovate Soldier Field — making it ready for a dome or actually capping it with one — could range in cost between $900 million and $2 billion.

But Juanita Irizarry, executive director of Friends of the Parks, says those costs concern her.

She said it's unclear how much of the renovation costs would be passed along to city taxpayers.

Irizarry said more Chicagoans would benefit if the city focused even a fraction of those dollars on making repairs and improvements to parks around the city, especially on the South and West sides.

Lightfoot hopes to keep the Chicago Bears from bolting to Arlington Heights, where they have a deal to buy the old racetrack to redevelop as a modern stadium. The mayor said improvements envisioned for Soldier Field could benefit Chicago, whether the team stays or not.

Comments / 0

 

#Bears#Soldier Field#Urban Construction#Friends Of The Parks#Chicagoans
