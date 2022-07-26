Chicago police chief speaks at U.S. Senate hearing as senators consider new law enforcement funding

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A Chicago police chief was among those testifying Tuesday before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee as lawmakers considered new funding and new protections for police officers.

Angel Novalez, a 21-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department and its Chief of Constitutional Policing and Reform, said he was speaking on behalf of those who often feel unheard.

“Not every officer is physically injured in a violent encounter, but every officer endures the emotional scars of repeated exposures to violence, and this is one of the toughest times to wear the badge,” Novalez said.

Novalez was shot early in his career.

He said he can still see the shooter’s facial expression.

On Tuesday, Novalez told lawmakers that when he realized he was hit, he radioed his location — but inadvertently provided his mother’s home address.

Novalez still deals with his injuries “physically,” he said, “and in the private corners of my mind.”

“This year alone, Chicago police officers have been shot at 36 times, with seven of those struck by gunfire,” Novalez said.

Also present at the hearing: Elizabeth French. Her daughter, Chicago Police Officer Ella French, was killed during a traffic stop in Aug. 2021

