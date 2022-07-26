Unit Two Board Acts On Several Personnel Matters

There will be 20 Junior Miss candidates seeking to be chosen as the winner at the fairgrounds next Thursday to represent Marion County for the coming year. The candidates (in numerical order as they appear in the photo) are Raylin Foster of Sandoval, Aubrey Parker of Salem, Kenzie Lewis of Salem, Savannah Williams of Salem, Raegan Jezek of Sandoval, Gracie Long of Salem, Ella Sanders of Centralia, Kinsley Ashlock of Sandoval, Dakota Sullivan of Salem, Addison Bullard of Salem, Ava Tate of Kell, Charlie Bunton of Iuka, Emily Parrett of Centralia, Jordyn Carter of Salem, Aubree Hoagland of Salem, Jaxey Donoho of Salem, Aydia Green of Kell, Hannah Duncan of Salem, Paisley Stanford of Salem, and Arianna Asroff of Salem.

MARION COUNTY, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO