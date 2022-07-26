ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, IL

Unit Two Board Acts On Several Personnel Matters

By WGEL
wgel.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on many personnel items during its meeting Monday night. Ten resignations were accepted. They included Sean Traylor as the district transportation director, and Kolin Dothager as social studies teacher and...

wgel.com

wgel.com

City Announces Numerous Personnel Appointments

During a special meeting Tuesday night, Greenville City Manager Jo Hollenkamp announced personnel appointments in two departments. Effective, Monday, August 1, George Schofield will officially be the public works director. He has been serving as public works foreman. Ryan Johnson will serve as Schofield’s second in command in the public...
GREENVILLE, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Taylorville School Board Moves Facility Prototype To Next Phase

Taylorville School Board met Tuesday evening and the big item on the agenda was the presentation of the prototype for the new fine arts/tech/sports facility. Architect Jacques Reynolds presented the prototype with the hopes of getting it approved to move into the design development phase. Reynolds says that the project is currently on schedule.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
northcountynews.org

ROE to have new Red Bud location

Commissioners also approve new care center ballot question. NEW LOCATION–At their July 22 meeting, the Randolph County Board of Commissioners approved of the Monroe-Randolph Regional Office of Eduction purchasing a building in Red Bud. This location will allow for all of the ROE offices to be in one centralized location.
RED BUD, IL
wgel.com

Bridge Church Hard At Work On New Building

The Bridge church in Greenville is getting a big boost this week thanks to the group known as Rural Compassion. The church recently purchased the building at 201 South Fourth Street, which was the former location of Farmland Quilting and Embroidery. Kent Anderson is leading the visiting workers, who are...
GREENVILLE, IL
Bond County, IL
Education
City
Greenville, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Greenville, IL
Government
Greenville, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Government
County
Bond County, IL
Bond County, IL
Government
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Elected Leaders Get an Earful about the River Des Peres

When top elected officials visited the south city neighborhood of Ellendale yesterday afternoon, residents made it clear who they blamed for the severe, sewage-laden floodwaters that ruined their homes and submerged their streets. "MSD has failed us," one woman said, referring to the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District. "MSD needs...
DES PERES, MO
KFVS12

Water over roads in Jefferson County, Ill.

SIU holds meet & greet event with new Athletic Director Tim Leonard. Southern Illinois University Carbondale officially introduced new athletic director Tim Leonard Tuesday evening. SIU meet & greet for new Director of Athletics Tim Leonard. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Southern Illinois University Carbondale officially introduced new athletic director...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

New Event Venue In Downtown Greenville

An event venue opened in downtown Greenville this month. Named The Avenue Event Venue, it is operated by Mallory Daum, who is the owner of the Collective Closet Boutique in the 200 block of West College Avenue, across from the courthouse. The new place is located at 211 West College...
GREENVILLE, IL
Person
Ashley Johnson
thebengilpost.com

GHS class of 1960 holds 62nd reunion in Gillespie

Eighteen members of the Gillespie High School class of 1960 held their “60th plus 2” year reunion at Lumpy’s Bar and Grill in Gillespie on July 16. The reunion originally planned for the spring of 2020 was delayed because of COVID concerns. Class members traveled from as...
GILLESPIE, IL
thecentersquare.com

Madison County, Illinois Has One of the Highest Foreclosure Rates in the Nation

The worst inflation in 40 years has led to cascading effects, with consumer sentiment declining and gross domestic product decreasing in the first quarter of this year. While the Federal Reserve has been raising rates to tame inflation, this has resulted in higher mortgage rates. Combined, these factors appear to be cooling the U.S. housing market after white-hot demand in the past two years sent prices skyward.
wgel.com

Sorento Homecoming Set For Fri & Sat

The Sorento Homecoming is later this week. The event will take place Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30 in downtown Sorento. A carnival will be featured both nights with ride tickets available for purchase at the Sorento water office. A car cruise is planned for Friday with line-up at...
SORENTO, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during July 17-23, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Tameka Turner of Carlinville is charged with possession of less than five grams of meth and driving on a suspended license in connection with a May 13 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Carlyle Park Family Day

Family Day at Carlyle City Park will be Sunday, July 31st, from noon to 3PM. There will be bounce houses, yard games, and open. Yard games and open swim will be available from noon to 6PM. Cost $8/person or $3/pass holder. Citizens for Carlyle Parks will provide free hot dogs, chips, and drinks.
CARLYLE, IL
advantagenews.com

New businesses open in Brighton

A couple of new businesses have opened in Brighton, located in a former insurance building along the highway. It’s been open a couple of weeks, but it was last Saturday that Fish-On Bait and Tackle hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony. Brighton Mayor Matt Kasten tells The...
BRIGHTON, IL
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
spotonillinois.com

New restaurants planning to open in Alton

Two new restaurants are planning to open soon in Alton. Tabitha Craig, originally from West Virginia, will be opening Tab's Cafe on 400 State St. in August. Gumbo 2 Geaux is planning to open this fall aat 1808 Washington Ave. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 23:15. 23:15. 23:15.
southernillinoisnow.com

20 to seek Marion County Junior Miss title next Thursday night

There will be 20 Junior Miss candidates seeking to be chosen as the winner at the fairgrounds next Thursday to represent Marion County for the coming year. The candidates (in numerical order as they appear in the photo) are Raylin Foster of Sandoval, Aubrey Parker of Salem, Kenzie Lewis of Salem, Savannah Williams of Salem, Raegan Jezek of Sandoval, Gracie Long of Salem, Ella Sanders of Centralia, Kinsley Ashlock of Sandoval, Dakota Sullivan of Salem, Addison Bullard of Salem, Ava Tate of Kell, Charlie Bunton of Iuka, Emily Parrett of Centralia, Jordyn Carter of Salem, Aubree Hoagland of Salem, Jaxey Donoho of Salem, Aydia Green of Kell, Hannah Duncan of Salem, Paisley Stanford of Salem, and Arianna Asroff of Salem.
MARION COUNTY, IL
wgel.com

Child Drowning South Of Greenville

A tragic accident Monday resulted in the death of a 15-month old child. According to Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh, Ty Cummings, the son of John and Erin Cummings of Greenville, was found in an above-ground swimming pool, on property along Sale Barn Avenue, south of Greenville. The sheriff’s department...
GREENVILLE, IL

