Buzz Aldrin flight-to-moon jacket sells at auction for $2.8M

Buzz Aldrin's jacket from the historic Apollo 11 mission to the moon just sold at auction ... and it set a record for American space-flown memorabilia. The history-making piece of flight gear, which Buzz wore on NASA's 1969 mission to the moon and back, sold to an unidentified buyer for $2,772,500.
A jacket worn in space by one of the world’s most famous astronauts is expected to fetch bids starting at $1 million as Sotheby’s facilitates the sale at the auction of one of the only garments used in space flight that is still in private possession. The jacket and other items could nab around $2 million as estimates have it.
Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
Dr. Eugene Shoemaker looking over a lunar lander model of his own makingPublic Domain/USGS. The Moon has become humanity’s second home taking into consideration how many people had the honor to walk on Earth’s natural satellite. Despite what sort of life people live, they always end up resting for eternity on Earth, yet there is one exception.
NASA's Perseverance rover first launched toward Mars two entire years ago and has been exploring the planet since, returning new stunning high-resolution photos of the Red Planet with each day that passes. Wednesday was no different as the space agency shared a handful of new photos to Perseverance's website. The...
This week brings the year’s most explosive cosmic weather as Mars (our drive) meets Uranus (reinvention) and the North Node (expansive desire) in Taurus on the 1st. The Taurus part of our chart thrives on what’s reliable and consistent, but this aspect makes us hungry for swift progress and sudden change in that part of our lives. Even if it's a good change, this aspect can also be destabilizing and anxiety provoking. Luckily, sweet Venus in Cancer makes a supportive connection to both Uranus and Mars on the 2nd to ease us through this transition. Whatever happens this week is meant to rock the boat and shake us out of a rut. Mercury moves into practical Virgo on the 4th—a placement found in the charts of expert wordsmiths like Freddie Mercury, Tori Amos and Leonard Bernstein—giving us keen powers in communication through it all. Take deep breaths and go with the flow.
When a spacecraft screams through Mars' atmosphere at some 12,000 mph, releases a giant supersonic parachute, and ultimately abandons said parachute along with rocket-powered landing gear and a heat shield, it's inevitable that debris will scatter over the Martian landscape. In June, NASA's Perseverance rover spotted paper-like trash caught between...
NASA has set a concrete date for the launch of SLS. Officials at the U.S. space agency announced on Wednesday, July 20, that they are making good progress toward a launch of the moon-bound Space Launch System (SLS) this summer, a report from Ars Technica reveals. The agency set a...
The US Space Force's robotic X-37B space plane (a very sci-fi collection of words) has set two new records. On July 7, it broke its own previous record for time spent in Earth orbit by one day. On July 8, it presumably did the same thing again. The X-37B, an...
A Chinese rocket is falling to Earth in an uncontrolled fall – with scientists unable to predict where it will land.The 21-ton rocket stage was left as a part of the Wentian space station module, which was launched on Sunday and docked with the Tiangong space station safely.The rocket has been tracked by Jonathan McDowell, of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics. He also said that, “on average”, American launches “do a rather better job of upper stage disposal and China on average a worse one.”Two objects cataloged from the CZ-5B launch: 53239 / 2022-085A in a 166 x 318...
A commercial cargo spacecraft safely arrives at the space station …. Space station crewmembers conduct a spacewalk …. And an update on plans to launch our Artemis I mission … a few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!. Commercial Cargo Spacecraft...
SERENA Williams' childhood home will be sold next month to cover her stepmom's spiraling debts after she spent thousands on "fast food" and a failed trucking business, court docs claim. “King Richard” Williams' fight to keep hold of the rotting Florida mansion where he brought up Serena and Venus looks...
Civilian astronaut Chris Sembroski said he's joined Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos' rocket manufacturer. The move comes after he launched with Elon Musk's SpaceX in September for a three-day trip in orbit. SpaceX and Blue Origin are big competitors in the commercial space industry. A civilian astronaut who launched on SpaceX's...
Scientists have discovered shaded locations within pits on the Moon that always hover around a comfortable 63 °F (about 17 °C). The NASA-funded researchers used data from NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) spacecraft and computer modeling. The pits, and caves to which they may lead, would make...
We could be mere weeks away from seeing NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) finally take flight for the space agency's Artemis I mission. NASA recently scheduled the first provisional launch date for August 29. With that date fast approaching, Northrop Grumman has released video footage of a full-scale static fire...
NASA has released an image from the James Webb Space Telescope showing the deepest view of the universe ever captured. The image shows SMACS 0723, where a massive group of galaxy clusters act as a magnifying glass for the objects behind them. Astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell explains why this is important.
NASA has ambitious plans for sending astronauts back to the moon within the next few years under the Artemis program, and even for setting up power generation and a longer-term outpost there. But the moon has a big unseen danger in the form of radiation because it is largely outside the protective magnetosphere of Earth. One of the challenges for future missions to the moon that aim to send people there for more than a few days is how to keep astronauts safe from both this dangerous radiation and the moon's highly variable temperatures, but a recent study could help to pinpoint a solution.
The mission will land 2 more helicopters on Mars. NASA will also reveal when the samples will arrive on Earth. The Mars Sample Return Program is a big step forward. NASA has finalized the technical requirements for the mission. The conceptual design phase is thus coming to an end.
July 24 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1679, New Hampshire became a royal colony of the British crown. In 1847, after 17 months and many miles of travel, Brigham Young led 148 Mormon pioneers into Utah's Valley of the Great Salt Lake. In 1956, Dean Martin and...
NASA's new Crew Transportation Vehicle built by Canoo is an electric van for Artemis astronauts. We now know what it may look like when NASA's Artemis astronauts head to the launch pad for a trip to the moon. Two recent NASA photos offer a glimpse of what the agency's new...
Comments / 0