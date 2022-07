Fire has damaged the electrical system of a seven unit apartment building at 948 East 2nd Street in Centralia. Centralia City Firemen say upon arrival flames were showing from the electric box and smoke was coming from the seven individual meters for the apartment complex. Firemen waited for Ameren to disconnect the electricity and then checked to see if the fire had spread inside the building, which turned out not to be the case.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO