Why You Should Think Twice Before Removing A Skin Tag At Home
Unlike popping a pimple, skin tags are a bit more delicate. If you're considering at-home removal of a skin tag, there are risks to be aware of before doing...www.healthdigest.com
I had one on my neck, I tied dental floss around it tightly at the base, took 3 weeks, but it fell off, no scar, no bleeding, no problems.
Use the wart freeze spray, works on tags too
