CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for an 82-year-old man who went missing in Coral Gables and is described as endangered. Luis Guerrero was last seen exiting his ophthalmologist’s office on foot located near Coral Way and Douglas Road, and left the area in an unknown direction around 9:05 a.m., Thursday.

CORAL GABLES, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO