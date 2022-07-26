4-year-old boy allegedly kidnapped by parents who do not have custody

Robert Dale Myaard, of Zeeland, MI passed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus, on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Bob was born December 14, 1933, to John Sr. and Maggie Myaard in Forest Grove and was a long-time member of Forest Grove Reformed Church. Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Shirley Anne Myaard, his son, Dale R. Myaard, and his siblings John Myaard and Pat DeYoung. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 15 years, Evelyn Nan Myaard; by Dale’s wife Kathleen Joy Myaard and their children, Jason Myaard, Sarah Myaard, Rachel (Ryan) Gates, and Eric (Shelby) Myaard; his daughter Ginny Lou Hager, her husband Kevin, and their children, Allison (Tyler) Vollink, Courtney (Cole) Grysen, and Isaiah (Abigail) Hager; his daughter Molly Anne Huizinga, her husband Dan, and their son Daniel; his 8 great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Iris Myaard; his brother, Jerry (Gloria) Myaard, and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Robert (Marcia) Walters.

ZEELAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO