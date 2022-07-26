ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan County, MI

4-year-old boy allegedly kidnapped by parents who do not have custody

By Jerry Malec
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says that 4-year-old Gordon Greene III was allegedly kidnapped by his father, Gordon Greene Jr during a...

Holland Police Log July 26-27, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI
Anita Oliva Gonzales

Anita Gonzales Oliva, 71 of Fennville, Michigan, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Holland Hospital. Born August 18, 1950, in Weslaco, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Salamon and Josephina (Vallejo) Gonzales and the wife of the late Antonio Perez Oliva. Anita attended Fennville High School and was a long-time resident of Fennville.
FENNVILLE, MI
Harold Brandsen

Harold was born on a farm North of Holland and attended Holland High School. In 1955 he entered the U.S. Army after enlisting. He served two years and was honorably discharged in 1957. As a young man, he had several jobs which included Dutch Boy Bakery, General Electric in Holland, and Kalkman Redi-Mix. He then hired on for Kroger Whse, Worden Company, and later SlickCraft Boats. His love was in driving truck, and he did it well. For a time later he tried his hand at selling cars for Elhart Pontiac and he finally ended up working at the Holland Post Office.
HOLLAND, MI
Robert Myaard

Robert Dale Myaard, of Zeeland, MI passed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus, on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Bob was born December 14, 1933, to John Sr. and Maggie Myaard in Forest Grove and was a long-time member of Forest Grove Reformed Church. Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Shirley Anne Myaard, his son, Dale R. Myaard, and his siblings John Myaard and Pat DeYoung. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 15 years, Evelyn Nan Myaard; by Dale’s wife Kathleen Joy Myaard and their children, Jason Myaard, Sarah Myaard, Rachel (Ryan) Gates, and Eric (Shelby) Myaard; his daughter Ginny Lou Hager, her husband Kevin, and their children, Allison (Tyler) Vollink, Courtney (Cole) Grysen, and Isaiah (Abigail) Hager; his daughter Molly Anne Huizinga, her husband Dan, and their son Daniel; his 8 great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Iris Myaard; his brother, Jerry (Gloria) Myaard, and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Robert (Marcia) Walters.
ZEELAND, MI
Jerrold “Jack” De Frell

Jerrold “Jack” De Frell age 93, of Holland, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at an area care center. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at Graafschap Christian Reformed Church, 5973 Church St. Holland, with Rev. Philip D. Kok officiating. The burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at Graafschap CRC. Memorial contributions may be given to Holland Christian Schools and the Historical Fund at Graafschap CRC.
HOLLAND, MI

