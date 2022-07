Authorities in Danville Virginia are issuing a warning regarding a toy called the SplatRball gun This item has been billed as the "new fun toy for the summer" but is currently being misused and the public is at risk. The SplatRball" is a "Full Auto and Semi Auto Electric Soft Water Bead Gel Ball BlasterGun". WSLS10 News says the Danville police department has revealed they have been getting calls that unsuspecting drivers are being shot at with the high-powered toy and this is a safety issue for the community.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO