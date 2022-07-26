ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Police: 2 Panama City teens facing murder charges after botched robbery in Dothan

By Lori Steineck, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BHgNE_0gtod07400

PANAMA CITY — Two Panama City teenagers have been extradited to Dothan, Alabama, to face capital murder charges.

Davaciera Booth, 18, and an unnamed girl were among four people wanted in connection to what detectives in Alabama believe was a robbery gone awry.

2019 murder: Last of 5 men accused of killing Panama City Beach man found guilty

Hit-and-run: Bay woman charged with attempted murder after purposely striking motorcyclist

Worksite slaying: Shooter sentenced to life for killing man during dispute at 23rd Street jobsite

Dothan Police Department officers were called at 6:30 a.m. July 14 to Morgan Street and Westmead Street where a man was found lying on the side of the road, according to a statement from Dothan Police .

The man, identified as Gabriel Raynaldo Johnson, 34, of Ashford, Alabama, was shot, Lt. Ronald Hall of the Dothan Police Department confirmed to The News Herald on Tuesday.

"These individuals conspired together to rob Mr. Johnson of money he was believed to be in possession of and it ultimately cost him his life," according to the statement.

Investigators did not know how Johnson was acquainted with those accused of killing him, Hall said.

"We don't think it's going to be a random (incident)," he said. "There may have been an association with one or two of the suspects." But, Hall said, he did not know which suspect or suspects.

Investigators also believe there might have been more than one gun involved, he said.

"Investigators and Patrol Officers worked into the late-night hours (that) night locating and collecting surveillance video, conducting numerous interviews, and executing numerous search warrants," the statement says.

Dothan residents Dialan Z. Beard and Rodgrick J. Holmes, both 18, were arrested in Dothan and, the day after Johnson's body was found, Booth and the younger teen were arrested in Bay County.

Johnson's death was the seventh homicide this year in Dothan, Hall said.

"We would like to extend our appreciation to Sheriff Tommy Ford and the Bay County ... Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in this investigation," the Dothan Police Department statement says.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Police: 2 Panama City teens facing murder charges after botched robbery in Dothan

Comments / 10

Dot Campbell
2d ago

I hope these kids will spend the rest of their lives in prison for this horrendous crime.

Reply(1)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mypanhandle.com

Report: Panama City shooting was over $10 worth of marijuana

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A shooting that sent one person to the hospital and another to jail on attempted murder charges was over $10 worth of marijuana, court records show. The shooting happened at the Relax Inn on Harrison Avenue Wednesday morning. According to a Panama City police...
PANAMA CITY, FL
wdhn.com

Missing Geneva Co. woman found after crashing her car

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Geneva County woman who went missing on Wednesday has now been found after crashing her car. Police in the south Alabama town of Evergreen were called after Teresa Carlo overturned her car, according to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office. After the crash, she...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for July 27, 2022

Keyshondro Francis, 33, Greenwood, Florida: Violation of court order: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Christian Hendrickson, 32, Marianna, Florida: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, false imprisonment: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Bruce Griffin Jr., 27, St Augustine, Florida: Battery on a facility staff: Marianna Police...
MARIANNA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dothan, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Dothan, AL
Panama City, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Panama City, FL
City
Ashford, AL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Panama City Beach, FL
WJHG-TV

Shooting at Panama City motel, suspect in custody

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police say the victim was visiting the area for a short time, and was shot three times inside the second floor of the motel. The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Christopher Lorenzo Hatcher, who was also visiting the area. Hatcher was located after climbing a fence into a secured area at the Department of Juvenile Justice facility on 11th Street and was promptly taken into custody without incident.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Hall
wtvy.com

Amber Alert issued in Florida for missing 11-year-old

Prosecutors sparred over evidence, including the demolition of the car where the bodies of the two high school students were found. Lloyd is held in the Houston County Jail on a nearly $2M dollar bond. FBI and local agencies continue to investigate bomb threats. Updated: 5 hours ago. Over 10...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

7 years later: Family still searching for south Alabama man

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been seven years since Charles Childree was last seen by family members in the Dale County community of Arguta. In 2015, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a missing senior alert for Childree, who was reportedly last seen at his home on County Road 15.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Robbery#Violent Crime#The News Herald
wdhn.com

Two Dothan men charged with assault after attacking a man, police say

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two Dothan men have been charged with assault after police say they hit and repeatedly kicked a victim. The incident happened on the 200 block of Headland Avenue on Monday. While the victim was having a conversation with an unnamed person, two males, Alexander Heard, and Dominic Millette walked up from behind and struck him on the head with an unknown object, according to Dothan police.
DOTHAN, AL
cenlanow.com

A local patrolman is making a name for himself

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Institute of Police Technology and Management is recognizing Panama City Beach Patrol Officer Bob Moss as the Florida Drug Recognition Expert of the Year. “Probably about half an hour before the whole thing went off, Chief said, ‘Bob, what do you think...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHG-TV

Sibling dispute leads to multiple drug charges in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a dispute at around 3:40 a.m. on July 24th. JCSO deputies said they were called to the Fairfield Inn in reference to an argument. When they arrived, thy learned the argument was between two brothers. According to...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
589K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy