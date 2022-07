Alan Cotton’s Florist will give out free red roses to anyone who would like to visit the shop and place it at the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall through this weekend. “It is an honor to have the Vietnam Traveling Memorial in Andalusia. I thought it would be a good, simple way to remember those who gave it all for us. I want to help those who may be going up to the Wall feel a little closer to it and have something to leave. If we are closed or not here, we will leave several roses outside near the front door,” Owner Alan Cotton said.

