Both sides react to new West Virginia abortion clarification bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia House of Delegates on Thursday passed the Republican governor’s plan to reduce the state income tax by 10%, setting up a clash in the Senate, whose president is cold to the idea. The GOP-controlled House supported the bill on a 78-7 vote with 15 delegates absent. The vote came without debate after several amendments offered by Democrats were rejected, including one that would have given taxpayers a $250 rebate instead of the tax cut. The bill now goes to the Senate, where President Craig Blair prefers cuts in the state personal property and business and inventory taxes. A constitutional amendment before voters in November would allow lawmakers to adjust those taxes. Blair has said an income tax reduction alone would not aid the state economy or attract businesses and new residents. The income tax reduction was part of Gov. Jim Justice’s special session announcement last week. The state of West Virginia ended the last fiscal year with a record $1.3 billion surplus. A 10% reduction is the maximum cut allowed while remaining in compliance with funding stipulations in the American Rescue Plan Act, Justice said.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO