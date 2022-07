The health of the trucking industry is fundamental to the domestic supply chain, the economy and our society. However, the industry is in a perilous state as new drivers are leaving within the first few years after receiving their CDL licenses and an increasingly larger number of older drivers are retiring. While there are numerous reasons why drivers are leaving, the low number of available, safe parking spaces is a challenge for long-haul truck drivers.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO