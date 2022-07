A new liquor store is expected to open in early August in Highland Village. Liquorland is moving into Bowery Park on FM 407. Smit Shah, director of real estate and development for Liquorland, said the high-end store will have a cigar room and a good collection of wine, craft beer and all kinds of liquors. It will be a similar store to the Corral City location, which opened last year west of Argyle and is already one of the top-selling stores in Liquorland’s system. Customers can go to the store to buy items or have them delivered via Instacart or Door Dash.

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO