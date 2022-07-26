Midtown road closure: Prince closed at Treat

Prince Road is currently closed in both directions at Treat Avenue, according to the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility as of Tuesday afternoon at 1:53 p.m.

According to Tucson Water, a contractor not associated with the City of Tucson hit the water pipe around 1:30 p.m.

About 34 people were left without water.

Crews are currently repairing a broken water pipe.

The first valve is expected to be turned on in about an hour so people will have water.

On the other hand, it will take about six hours for the main pipe to be repaired.

DTM has no update of when Prince will re-open, and is advising drivers to find alternate routes.

Drivers can currently turn in the westbound direction from Treat.

