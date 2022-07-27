Fatal Error: Tony Dow’s Wife ‘Mistakenly’ Thought ‘Leave It To Beaver’ Star Had Died, Son Clarifies He’s In Final Stages Of Life

Source: Mega

Tony Dow is STILL ALIVE despite a false death announcement by his management. Radar can confirm the Leave It To Beaver actor — who played Wally Cleaver — is breathing and in hospice care. However, his son revealed he's in his "last hours" of life.

His "death" was revealed in a lengthy Facebook post by his team on Tuesday, but they got it wrong after being falsely alerted by his wife, who thought Dow had passed away during the night.

The death announcement has since been removed from the star's social media.

“This is a difficult time. Yes, he is still alive, but in his last hours; under hospice care," Dow's son, Christopher, said after the error spread like wildfire.

“Tony Dow is still alive,” ABC reporter George Pennacchio stated after speaking with the actor's wife, Lauren.

“I had a conversation with his wife, Lauren. She is understandably distraught and grief-stricken about what’s been going on with Tony’s health battle these past months. He’s been in hospice care at their home, and based on some health issues overnight, Lauren inferred that Tony had passed away to some people close to her and the word quickly spread. Lauren admits she’s been ‘a little fuzzy’ these days – understandable," he explained.

“She told me she now feels ‘foolish’ about what has transpired since his death has been reported around the world,” Pennacchio continued. “She also told me, through her pain, ‘it is of my own doing.’ I told her we know it’s been a very stressful time and people understand overwhelming grief. Lauren says she ‘loves and adores’ her husband of 42 years with all of her heart. While she did say he passed, she now understands the miscommunication and is sorry for causing a commotion in this challenging time.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, the Leave It To Beaver star's death was falsely announced on Tuesday by his team.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share with you the passing of our beloved Tony this morning. Tony was a beautiful soul – kind, compassionate, funny and humble. It was truly a joy to just be around him. His gentle voice and unpretentious manner was immediately comforting and you could not help but love him," the statement read.

"The world has lost an amazing human being, but we are all richer for the memories that he has left us. From the warm reminiscences of Wally Cleaver to those of us fortunate enough to know him personally – thank you Tony. And thank you for the reflections of a simpler time, the laughter, the friendship and for the feeling that you were a big brother to us all."

In May, Dow's wife revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer for the second time.

He is 77 years old.