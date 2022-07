The retirement of Ben Roethlisberger has left the Pittsburgh Steelers without a clear-cut starting quarterback for the first time since 2004. Mason Rudolph has been Roethlisberger’s backup for four years since Pittsburgh selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The Steelers signed former Chicago Bears’ No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky this offseason as a free agent. But then the team picked Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett 20th overall in April’s draft.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO