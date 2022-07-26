Scouts work on new trail at Ijams Nature Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 33rd annual Kuumba Festival is taking place downtown all weekend. The Kuumba Festival was started in 1989 by local Knoxville artists and community activists who were looking to showcase local African American art and artists. There will be live performances, food, merchandise vendors and more. The festival kicks off in Market Square at noon on Friday. If you can't attend on Friday, the festival will continue in Morningside Park on Saturday and Sunday.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Knoxville has grown, so Stephanie Welch has grown. Over the last nearly 30 years, the city's gained more people, more amenities, a real, live downtown and a spiffier, maybe even cool image. Welch has watched the city progress, and in many ways, she's helped at...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Signing up for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library program has become even easier. At some Food City locations, you can find signs with a QR code that takes you right to the signup page. These QR code signs can be found in the baby food and diapers...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A father and two children who lost their sense of direction while kayaking on the dark Tuesday night were rescued by Knox County crews, according to officials. Shortly after 10:00 p.m., Knox County Rescue responded to a report of three people, a father, and his two...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Pam Bishop sat on the couch in her West Knoxville home, she read aloud an essay she penned about her life that a virus upended. “Before I contracted COVID-19 in December 2020, I was what my 11-year-old daughter calls ‘Active Mom,'" the essay said. "I ran a research center at a local university, taxied my daughter and son to practices and games, managed my family’s social calendar, and ran the household.”
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Knoxville and have fun as the summer begin to wrap up. The Knoxville Museum of Art celebrates the art and artists of East Tennessee. The museum also hosts concerts, painting events for kids and more. Artists are also welcomed to create their work. See the exhibitions and artwork from East Tennessee artists.
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The route from Sevierville to Cosby is now significantly longer, following a bridge collapse on State Route 339 near Wilhite Road. The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the box bridge collapsed because of heavy rain on Monday afternoon. The road closure is indefinite. The official...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was still sunny at Happy Holler in Knoxville and a little past noon the sounds of construction were sounding loud and clear as if they were announcing themselves to the world. "Right behind us you can see this is YeeHaw brewery," said Chris Christopoulos, the...
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, Jack Greene Park may be decorated in color and celebration as crowds gather to celebrate Blount Pride. The event has been in the works for several months. Organizers worked to bring together performers and East Tennessee LGBTQ+ organizations to the park for a day of fun and connecting with members of the community. They said the event will go on, rain or shine.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has shared images of the bridge collapse on Jones Cove Road that happened Monday, July 25. Recently, TDOT representative Mark Nagi shared the collapse of the box bridge. He added that it would require a full replacement and an emergency contract would be needed.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Problems have popped up in Knox and Sevier counties due to recent rain and flash floods. The owner of Gondolier restaurant in Halls told WVLT News a sinkhole opened up a few days ago in the parking lot. He said it’s not the first time it’s happened in that location, but the second. It’s blocked off with caution tape and according to him will be inspected by the city.
Presented by DENSO • September 10-11, 2022 • McGhee Tyson Airport • Knoxville, TN. 8:00am – 5:00pm : Static Displays, Vendors, Exhibits, Kids Area and Music Stage. *The aerial acts and static displays will be the same on Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting. Parking passes and...
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – On Monday, WLAF shared a 90th birthday story on long time barber Oda Anderson. Today, is some history of La Follette through Oda’s eyes and memories. Anderson was born during The Great Depression and remembers how hard the road out of the depression was...
A Vietnam Veteran Monument dedication ceremony honoring East Tennesseeans who served during the Vietnam War both at home and abroad will be held at the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial at World’s Fair Park in Knoxville next week. The ceremony begins at 9:30am on Tuesday, August 2nd. In a press...
