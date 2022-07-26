ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britt, IA

Day 4 of RAGBRAI arrives with long-anticipated Century Ride as part of the regular route

 2 days ago
Riders, are you ready?

This is it — Day 4, when the Century Ride returns to the regular RAGBRAI route for the first time since 1985, honoring late ride co-founder John Karras. The weather forecast is looking good, the terrain isn't particularly challenging and things have gone smoothly so far. But the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa is realistic enough to know that not everyone is going to be able to make the entire trip. Extra SAG (support and gear) wagons will be on patrol, ready to pick up anyone who turns his or her bike up on its handlebars on the left side of the road.

A note from RAGBRAI Director Matt Phippen: There's a bridge out between the pass-through town of Wesley and the meeting town of Britt, just before the ride reaches it halfway point at a wide spot in the road called Hutchins. Riders will need to dismount and walk a hard-packed dirt road (graveled if it rains) around the site where the bridge is being rebuilt. For safety's sake, Phippen asks that riders avoid the temptation to detour by using busy U.S. 18.

Miles: 105

Feet of climb: 1,699

Pass-through towns: Rodman, Whittemore, Algona, Wesley, Klemme

Meeting town: Britt

Weather: Low 80s, wind from southwest, chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Themes: Century Day, John Karras Day and RAGBRAI Jersey Day

Highlights: Britt's National Hobo Museum, and for those who make it at least 86 miles, a roadside station where they can collect a patch commemorating their Century Ride. In Mason City, there will be a big-name music lineup. It's the largest town on the 2022 route, with its Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, the Fat Hill and Mason City microbreweries and the town's "The Music Man" heritage. The composer of the recently revived Broadway classic, Meredith Willson, was a native and his hometown is River City in musical memorable number, "Ya Got Trouble."

Entertainment at Mason City (three stages): Jesse Calvert (rock and country covers) 2-5 p.m.; 13 on Seven ('90s rock and grunge covers) 3-6 p.m.; Danny Grause (country, blues, funk and rock) 3-4:30 p.m.; Brad Morgan (country) 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Don Felder (former Eagles guitarist) 6:30-8 p.m.; Sugar Ray (chart-topping pop-rock '90s band) 8:30-11 p.m.

Camping: East Park, 802 Third St.; Riverside campground/MacNider Park, 901 Birch Drive; Parkers Woods campground, North Jackson Avenue; High School campground (families), 1700 Fourth St. E.; main RV campgrounds, North Iowa Events Center, 3700 Fourth St. S.W.

