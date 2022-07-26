ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Cement Truck Overturned on I-5 in Carlsbad Area

By NBC 7 Staff
NBC San Diego
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tractor-trailer carrying cement overturned on north I-5 in...

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 1

L.A. Weekly

Man Injured in Car Accident on Bonita Road [Chula Vista, CA]

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bonita Road and Plaza Bonita Road. According to Chula Vista police, a white Toyota pickup struck another vehicle, before the pickup swerved off the street and ran into an office building. The building, located at 3130 Bonita Road, sustained moderate...
FOX 5 San Diego

East County driver killed when car hits boulder

RAMONA, Calif. — An East County driver who lost control of his vehicle and struck a boulder down an embankment was killed in a crash Friday evening, according to medical officials. Luis Miguel Sanabria Rosas, 34, was identified as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office stated...
L.A. Weekly

Suadie Irma Valle Arrested Following Hit-and-Run Crash on Harding Street [Escondido, CA]

Driver Arrested after Police Pursuit on Lincoln Parkway. According to the police, the initial collision happened around 9:08 p.m. on Harding Street and Lincoln Parkway involving Suadie Irma Valle in a 2012 Toyota Yaris. However, 22-year-old Valle fled the first crash, leading officers into a pursuit through Avenida Elisa and...
onscene.tv

Armed Suspect Caught After Manhunt | San Diego

7.27.22 | 8:35 A.M. | San Diego Two men were in a Honda on the backside of the "Jack in the Box" restaurant. The Police received reports of the male in the driver's seat getting into arguments with others and pulling a handgun out on them. Officers arrived quickly and the suspect fled on foot and jumped through an open window at the New Friendship Hotel". The officers set a quick perimeter around the hotel and called for more officers. As officers encountered the residents, they evacuated them. After some time and many call-outs, a Police K-9 was put into the apartment, and no one was inside. Officers then did a sweep of the building and found the door of a room on the second floor that had been kicked in. They found the suspect pretending to be a sleeping resident. He was still wearing his shoes while lying under the covers. He was arrested. The suspect was already wanted for a felony warrant. The second male that was in the car, was arrested for a felony warrant that was outstanding. The residents were allowed to go back inside of the hotel.
SAN DIEGO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Bonnie Roth Killed in Car Accident on Interstate 8 [San Diego, CA]

35-Year-Old Mother Dies in Fatal Rollover Crash near Tavern Road. The accident happened around 8:38 a.m., west of Tavern Road. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, Roth was driving westbound in a Chevrolet Tahoe when, for reasons currently unknown, she drifted off the right side...
NewsBreak
Traffic
onscene.tv

Security Guard Killed In Crash | El Cajon

07.22.2022 | 7:25 PM | EL CAJON – For unknown reasons, a male driving his employer's car smashed into the back of a parked vehicle on the westbound side of Broadway. The male was apparently a security officer working for Eagle Eye Security. He was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital where was pronounced deceased. The westbound lanes of Broadway are closed at N. Anza St for the accident investigation.
EL CAJON, CA
La Jolla

Home of the Week - 5440 La Jolla Blvd Unit E208, La Jolla

Enjoy this one of a kind floor corner unit in SeaHaus!. Rarely available and highly upgraded Bird Rock home. This single story corner condo also boasts tons of natural light with ocean views from the front door. One of only a few that have 2 balconies.
SAN DIEGO, CA
foxla.com

1 killed, 4 injured in crash on 91 Freeway in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - One person was killed and four others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash that ignited a small fire in a Riverside neighborhood early Wednesday morning, police said. Authorities said the collision happened just before 1 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway between Van Buren...
RIVERSIDE, CA

