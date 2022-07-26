Cement Truck Overturned on I-5 in Carlsbad Area

7.27.22 | 8:35 A.M. | San Diego Two men were in a Honda on the backside of the “Jack in the Box” restaurant. The Police received reports of the male in the driver’s seat getting into arguments with others and pulling a handgun out on them. Officers arrived quickly and the suspect fled on foot and jumped through an open window at the New Friendship Hotel”. The officers set a quick perimeter around the hotel and called for more officers. As officers encountered the residents, they evacuated them. After some time and many call-outs, a Police K-9 was put into the apartment, and no one was inside. Officers then did a sweep of the building and found the door of a room on the second floor that had been kicked in. They found the suspect pretending to be a sleeping resident. He was still wearing his shoes while lying under the covers. He was arrested. The suspect was already wanted for a felony warrant. The second male that was in the car, was arrested for a felony warrant that was outstanding. The residents were allowed to go back inside of the hotel. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO