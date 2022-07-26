Massachusetts becomes latest state to ban discrimination based on natural hairstyles

SOCIAL CIRCLE — Outdoorsmen and -women ready to plan out their hunting season adventures can get help in their planning by grabbing a copy of the new 2022-2023 Georgia Hunting Seasons and Regulations Guide. The guide is available online, on the Go Outdoors GA app, and in print, officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division said in a news release.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO