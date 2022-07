FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is trying to help prepare all of their students for their first day of classes. Sheriff’s deputies are collecting school supplies for their annual back-to-school drive. The collection of school items is a community effort. Several businesses have donated items and residents can offer to buy a supply for a student at dollar stores.

