FORT BRAGG, CA — Just beyond the back doors of many local communities in Mendocino County, Jackson Demonstration Forest has something for everyone. The state forest managed by CAL FIRE sprawls over almost 50,000 acres of land and is home to a wide variety of plant and animal life, and is open to public use in designated areas. It’s classified as a “working forest,” the largest in California, and some of the timber within its borders is subject to timber harvesting. Overall management of the resources within this temperate, redwood coast forest, is based on research and experimentation by foresters, other scientists, and the State Board of Forestry and Fire Protection. Yet it is also multi-use, keeping public recreation and aesthetic appearance as valued hallmarks of balanced management.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO