ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Backstage News on Triple H Heading Into SummerSlam, Possible Creative Splash

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs PWMania.com previously reported, this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw was largely written prior to Vince McMahon’s retirement. We may see several of Triple H’s ideas on this Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam, which will be the first performance entirely managed by him from a creative...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Roman Reigns Appears on TODAY, Explains Why He Doesn't Want Any More Matches With Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will clash at SummerSlam this Saturday for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing Match. The show marks the seventh pay-per-view (and third in the last year) where Reigns and Lesnar have been booked in one-on-one action and WWE has seemingly combatted some of the backlash to the latest match by advertising it as the last time they'll ever face each other. Reigns appeared on TODAY on Tuesday and explained why that's exactly what he wants.
WWE
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Comments On Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Says SummerSlam Match With Brock Lesnar Is Their Last

Roman Reigns was asked his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s retirement from WWE and whether his feud with Brock Lesnar ends at Summerslam today. Reigns was outside of NBCUniversal’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza signing autographs and taking pictures with fans when YouTube creator RainmakerNYC asked Reigns a few questions about his match with Lesnar at Sunday’s show, McMahon’s retirement last Friday and more.
WWE
PWMania

Updated Favorties to Win at WWE SummerSlam 2022 Revealed

Liv Morgan (c) -200 Ronda Rousey +150. The 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event will take place this Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Below is the updated card:. Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c) WWE United...
NASHVILLE, TN
PWMania

Ric Flair Believes Randy Orton Has a Better Chance Than John Cena at Beating His Record

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke on Insight with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Flair said he does not believe John Cena will break his record by becoming a 17-time World Champion in WWE. Flair also said he believes 14-time World Champion Randy Orton has a better chance at breaking the record.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Triple H
PWMania

News on Vince McMahon’s WWE Stock and WWE Ownership, Linda McMahon Update

Former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon forfeited 38,519 shares of unvested company stock today. WWE has disclosed the forfeiture in a new SEC filing. Vince’s retirement from the company, which was announced last week, is connected to the disposal. Vince gave his approval to the deal today, July 26, but the transaction took place on July 22.
WWE
The Ringer

Who Is on Roman Reigns’s Level? Plus ‘SummerSlam’ Predictions.

Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian kick off this week’s show by discussing the impact that Vince McMahon has had on wrestling fans and content creators (4:24). Then they discuss how good Raw was with Logan Paul and the Miz kicking off the show (19:57), celebrating 20 years of Rey Mysterio (0:00), and Roman Reigns carrying Theory on the mic (39:11). We close with Evan sharing his top five wrestlers (62:32) and SummerSlam predictions (75:08)
WWE
PWMania

Edge’s WWE SummerSlam 2022 Status Up in the Air

It was reported earlier this month that WWE had been preparing for Edge to make a comeback on the July 25th, 2022 episode of RAW at Madison Square Garden. Edge didn’t show up on RAW in the end, but another cryptic vignette that is thought to be hinting at his return aired during the broadcast.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstage#Combat#Possible Creative Splash#Pwmania Com#Wwe Summerslam#Fightful Com
ComicBook

Pittsburgh Steeler Legend's Nephew Trying out for WWE at SummerSlam

It's SummerSlam weekend, and there's quite a bit going on around WWE's big event. That includes a set of WWE tryouts, and if you're a Pittsburgh Steelers fan or a fan of WWE, there is someone trying out that you'll want to keep on your radar. That would be Talati Polamalu, who is the nephew of Steeler legend Troy Polamalu and WWE superstar Tamina Snuka. Talati is currently a senior offensive lineman at Georgetown, but it seems he has WWE aspirations as well and is trying out in Nashville in front of WWE's Triple H, Paul Heyman, and Big E (via TMZ).
PITTSBURGH, PA
PWMania

What Triple H Said to WWE Talent About the New Regime at Pre-RAW Meeting

Before Monday night’s SummerSlam go-home episode of RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City, WWE management met with the talent. According to Fightful Select, Triple H, the new WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative, oversaw the meeting and spoke. According to talent sources, the meeting went incredibly well and there was a lot of optimism among other employees about the change in creativity.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Fans Think Johnny Gargano Will be Surprise Seth Rollins Opponent at SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam is just a few days away, but today the event received a big shakeup, as WWE announced Riddle wasn't medically cleared to compete against Seth Rollins. Many were excited for the match, both because of the talent involved and the fact that it was one of the few rematches on the card. Rollins would then issue an apology to fans for not having a match on the card and said it was all out of his control, and then Triple H chimed in and said "I hear you". That's significant because Triple H is now the head of WWE Creative, and while there are a few names in the mix for Rollins' SummerSlam opponent, one name that is popping up quite a lot is Johnny Gargano.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Backstage News on Why WWE RAW Kicked Off With The Miz and Logan Paul Brawling

Logan Paul and The Miz got into a fight as officials tried to keep them apart during the opening moments of Monday’s WWE RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Before RAW went live, the angle saw Paul appear with a microphone to call Miz out, and the brawl started there. Later, Paul hosted his debut ImpaulsiveTV episode until Maryse awkwardly cut him off. The Miz ultimately crashed the segment, which resulted to Miz and Ciampa beating Paul.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ComicBook

WWE Fans Speculate on a Potential Mystery Opponent for Seth Rollins at SummerSlam

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle has been "postponed." As revealed on WWE's The Bump, Riddle has suffered a brachial plexus injury following Rollins' attack on Monday Night Raw, and is not medically cleared to compete at this weekend's WWE SummerSlam. Fightful Select has since reported that this is a storyline injury, and the working plan is for Rollins vs. Riddle to now happen at WWE Clash at the Castle in September. The report also says that the postponement is due to "creative adjustments," and Rollins is still expected to travel to Nashville for the biggest party of the summer.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Major Update On Seth Rollins And Riddle’s WWE SummerSlam Match

The biggest party of the summer will have to party on without one of the marque matches. During today’s episode of “WWE’s The Bump,” Kayla Braxton broke the news that Riddle is currently dealing with a brachial plexus injury. The injury occurred when Seth Rollins brutally attacked him on Monday Night Raw, leading to their WWE SummerSlam match having to be postponed. The injury was described by Braxton as “a really bad stinger that’s resulted in some weakness,” and Riddle is “medically disqualified” until he’s strong enough to return.
WWE
PWMania

UFC President Dana White Reacts to Vince McMahon Retiring From WWE

The UFC president, Dana White, was questioned about Vince McMahon’s retirement during a press conference for the Contender Series. “Oh, I got stories about Vince for days, but yeah, what that guy built and what he’s done is incredible. He’s been doing it for 50-plus years. I watched that stuff as a kid, and then to still be here and doing it now, is phenomenal. He’s a killer, he’s buried the hatchet in my back a few times, but that’s what you’re dealing with. You don’t deal with a killer and not expect them to try to kill you. Yeah, I have nothing but respect for Vince.”
UFC
PWMania

Conrad Thompson Responds to Claims of Ric Flair’s Last Match Being a “Cash Grab”

Conrad Thompson addressed issues about Ric Flair’s return to the ring during a press conference to promote the Ric Flair’s Last Match pay-per-view on Sunday. “This is about him wanting to feel like Ric Flair, ‘The Nature Boy’, one last time. When that whole 2008 retirement happened, that wasn’t his idea. He was dictated to. That was created in a creative meeting, and they said, ‘Hey, you’re having your last match,’ and by the way, it was fabulous. It was ten out of ten. But he wasn’t necessarily ready to do that, which is why he wrestled again. But at this point, he’s been gone for so long, I think everybody understands he’s not gonna wrestle again. This really is it. It if he wants to feel like Ric Flair ‘The Nature Boy’ one last time, having lost his son nearly ten years ago and as you saw in episode one, he said as soon as that happened, he walked across the street to the bar, and he didn’t quit drinking for five years. He nearly lost his life because he was self-medicating, [he] wasn’t taking care of himself. But he’s worked himself back, and Ric Flair is in a better place mentally, emotionally, physically, financially, than I’ve ever known him right.”
WWE
thecomeback.com

WWE postpones prominent SummerSlam match

One of the most highly anticipated matches of this year’s SummerSlam is off because of an injury to Riddle at the hands of Seth Rollins. On this Monday’s WWE Raw, Rollins viciously attacked Riddle to close out the show, culminating in stomping Riddle’s head into the ring steps.
WWE
PWMania

AEW Trios Championship Officially Announced

It was announced during this week’s Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite that a tournament to crown the inaugural Trios Champions will be held. The finals will occur at the AEW All Out PPV event in 2022. As the commentators made their announcements, the titles were displayed.
WWE
PWMania

Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (7/27/22)

AEW Dynamite will take place from DCU Center in Worcester, MA this Wednesday night. According to WrestleTix, 5,739 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (7/25/22), leaving 1,182 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is 6,921. Here is the current card for the show:. –...
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy