ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Former Brooklyn Nets Star Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R4gWY_0gtoYim200

Former Brooklyn Nets star Markel Brown has signed with Pallacanestro Varese.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Recently, former NBA player Markel Brown officially signed with Pallacanestro Varese.

The team made the announcement on Twitter last week.

Brown had a stellar career at Oklahoma State, and he averaged 17.2 points per game during his senior season.

He then was the 44th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, and he joined a veteran-led Brooklyn Nets team.

During his rookie season, he got the opportunity to start in 29 games (he played 47 total games), and averaged 4.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest.

He also played two games (and started once) in the NBA Playoffs, but the Nets lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the first-round.

The following season he played in 62 more games for a Nets team that had entered a rebuilding mode.

He would then play for the Cavs during the 2016-17 preseason, and he played four games for the Houston Rockets in 2017-18.

While his NBA career was short, he had shown potential to be a solid role player in the league while he was on the Nets.

Very few players have the kind of burst and athleticism that he can provide.

He has also played in Russia, the G-League, Turkey, Israel and Belgium.

Pallacanestro Varese, his new team, is in Italy.

Brown is already 30-years-old and has not played in the NBA since 2018.

As the NBA continues to get younger and younger, Brown will probably never play in the NBA again.

That being said, he has still had a very good basketball career.

Comments / 22

subway55
2d ago

For All those with negative talk about this man he as over10million In the bank and will collect a NBA pension what Yawls Worth

Reply(2)
5
AL DANTONIO
2d ago

who writes this stuff? former Nets "Star" are you kidding me!!!

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

WNBA Star Has Reportedly "Quit" Her Team

The Los Angeles Sparks appear to have lost a star player. Khristina Williams of Girls Talk Sports TV reported Tuesday morning that center Liz Cambage "wants out" of Los Angeles and "quit" the team. On Monday night, The Ball Out's Mike Robinson said the four-time WNBA All-Star was preparing to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Yardbarker

Kenny Smith Says If He Was The Brooklyn Nets, He Would Make Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Stay: "I’m Bringing Roses, Flowers, Chocolates, And We’re Gonna Stay."

When Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving formed a duo with the Brooklyn Nets back in 2019, most expected them to bring at least a couple of championships for the franchise. But in the three years that the two players have been part of the team, they have created more issues for the team rather than solved them.
NBA
Yardbarker

Klay Thompson is reportedly dating former Laker player's girlfriend

After winning the 2022 NBA championship, Klay Thompson is ready to keep collecting victories, and it seems like things have started very strongly. The Golden State Warriors shooting guard was ready to hit the gym two days even before the NBA Finals started, as he continues to get better. Moreover,...
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

LOOK: Jimmy Butler's New Hairdo Is Going Viral

Basketball trainer Chris Brickley posted photos with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. The Heat lost in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics. Butler has played for the Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves in addition to the Heat.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Markel Brown
Outsider.com

Charles Barkley Shares Thoughts on Brittney Griner’s Imprisonment in Russia

In an interview with People Magazine, NBA Hall of Famer and TV analyst Charles Barkley was asked for his opinion on Brittney Griner’s current predicament. “It’s a really sad and unfortunate situation,” he said. “I mean, to have this young woman in jail for months and months and months over some silly couple ounces of hashish oil, it’s just really sad. We hope she comes home soon.”
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#2014 Nba Draft#Oklahoma State#Nba Draft#The Atlanta Hawks#The G League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
The Spun

Rookie NFL Quarterback Admits He Regrets His College Choice

However, in a comment to reporters this week, he suggested he would have liked to play elsewhere. Corral's admission came as he was being asked about having to compete with Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold for starting reps. Corral said he would have liked to compete for a starting role...
OXFORD, MS
NBC Sports

Report: Warriors not extending, losing Draymond would upset Steph

If the Warriors ended up losing Draymond Green because they didn't offer him a max extension, Steph Curry would not be a happy camper. He and all of Dub Nation. The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II and Anthony Slater reported on Wednesday, citing sources, that Green is seeking a maximum contract extension with the Warriors, which the team does not plan on offering him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
33K+
Followers
5K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy