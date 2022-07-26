ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etowah County, AL

29-year-old woman killed in motorcycle crash

By AJ Holliday
 2 days ago

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A single-vehicle crash Monday night in Etowah County has left a 29-year-old woman dead.

14-year-old boy killed after being struck by car racing through Birmingham

According to troopers, Erin Mims of Glencoe was injured when a motorcycle that she was a passenger on left the road and hit several trees around 7:11 p.m. The crash occurred on I-59 near the 186 mile-marker, four miles north of Gadsden.

Mims was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to UAB via helicopter for treatment.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate.

#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Highway Patrol Division
