WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - COVID-19 has affected just about everyone in our community, including the U.S. Air Force. According to Air Force top leadership, this year is shaping up to be one of the most challenging years for recruiting. The continuing effects of the global pandemic have put the service at risk, but recruiters are still hopeful and want to remind people of the benefits and the effect it has on lives.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO