Julianna Pena has accused Amanda Nunes of spying on her as their highly anticipated rematch at UFC 277 approaches. This Saturday night, Julianna Pena will attempt to prove once and for all that she is the rightful UFC women’s bantamweight champion. She’ll be going up against Amanda Nunes, the woman many consider to be the GOAT, and the same person she was able to defeat at UFC 269 to capture the strap in the first place.

UFC ・ 16 HOURS AGO