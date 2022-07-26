Fire Department responds to house fire in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – One firefighter was sent to the hospital after battling a house fire Tuesday afternoon

The Alum Bank volunteer fire department responded to the house fire in Pleasantville. The fire started at 3:30 p.m. on July 26 at 116 Lovely Lane. The family believes that the fire originated in the garage from a lawn mower.

Everyone who lived there made it out safe. One firefighter was sent to the hospital.

As of 5:40 p.m., the fire has been put out.





