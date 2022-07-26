ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hummingbird Festival and Bird Nerd series at Ijams

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBird Nerd series runs Aug. 1-12 at...

BBC

WOMAD 2022: Organisers 'excited' to welcome festival back

One of the UK's longest-running festivals is back after being called off because of the Covid-19 pandemic in the past two years. WOMAD is celebrating its 40th anniversary at Charlton Park in Wiltshire from 28 to 31 July. Created by British singer Peter Gabriel, it began at the Bath and...
Time Out Global

A guide to Melbourne's best winter festivals and events

Hibernation? No way! In winter, the city heats up with major festivals and events, making it your go-to destination for an adventure filled with art, food and events. There's something about Melbourne in winter. The moody afternoon light filtering through laneways; the warm glow of cosy wine bars; and of course, the plethora of events and festivals that keep the city buzzing.
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Parishioners, pilgrims flock to Brooklyn festival

By the thousands, revelers recently returned to Havemeyer Street in New York City’s Williamsburg neighborhood to celebrate the annual Giglio Feast following its first-ever cancellation in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and then downsized crowds in 2021. The feast, first held in Williamsburg in 1903 by immigrants from...
hypebeast.com

Henbo Henning Releases 'SHARK WEEK' Giclée Print

Available to purchase for $100 USD. Back in November, artist Henbo Henning created a ghost-inspired NFT that reflected the idea that supernatural beings are constantly occupying real-life spaces. Although thematically different, the British artist has released a more tangible artwork to coincide with the ongoing Shark Week. The eponymously titled...
Slipped Disc

Sadness: A second Baroque legend falls

Days after the death of Alice Harnoncourt, concertmaster and co-founder of Concentus Musicus Wien, we learn of the passing of Marie Leonhardt, concertmaster of the Leonhardt Consort founded in 1955 with her husband Gustav Leonhardt. These two ensembles were ice-breakers in the early-music movement and the two couples maintained a...
Vogue Magazine

Björk’s Summer Festival Style Is as Unconventional as Ever

When attending a Björk gig, expect the unexpected. The legendary Icelandic musician is currently touring Europe as part of her Orkestral tour, which sees her play with a different local orchestra and choir every night, reinventing some of her most beloved songs along the way—and at her latest stop in Manchester, England, she enlisted the city’s celebrated Hallé symphony orchestra to do the honors.
CoinTelegraph

Tron producer Donald Kushner creates Web3-inspired Cryptosaurs NFT collection

It's been 40 years since the classic sci-fi adventure film Tron hit movie screens around the world. Produced by Donald Kushner and released by Walt Disney Productions, its highly original futuresque concept made history by revolutionizing the use of computer animation in film while introducing audiences to one of the earliest interpretations of a digital metaverse.
WWD

Thélios Becomes Eyewear Sponsor of Venice Film Festival

EYES ON VENICE: Thélios has signed a three-year agreement with La Biennale di Venezia to be the official eyewear sponsor of the international Venice Film Festival, starting from the next edition, which will take place Aug. 31 to Sept. 10. “The Venice International Film Festival is one of the...
Bossip

"Brat Loves Judy" Reveals Jesseca's Kaleidoscope Crisis

Are y’all ready for a new episode of “Brat Loves Judy?”. We’re just hours away from a brand new episode of “Brat Loves Judy” and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview from tonight’s episode. In the clip, Jesseca prepares for a meeting with one of Kaleidoscope’s biggest vendors – Walmart – but when she arrives the account executives are waiting for her and they have some serious questions about the supply shortage on her most popular product. Check out the clip below:
CoinTelegraph

Up in smoke: Artist Damien Hirst to burn 4,851 paintings in NFT project

The United Kingdom’s reportedly richest living artist, Damien Hirst is set to burn thousands of his paintings as part of a year-long nonfungible token (NFT) project called The Currency. Starting in September, visitors to Hirst’s private London museum will be able to view some of his 10,000 oil paintings...
Variety

‘Honeycomb,’ ‘CAMP’ Helmer Avalon Fast Is a Double Threat at Fantasia

Click here to read the full article. Avalon Fast was a young director to watch at this year’s Fantasia, bringing her 2022 feature “Honeycomb” to the Canadian fest as well as upcoming horror “CAMP,” presented in Frontieres’ official selection. Set to be produced by Michael Peterson (Peterson Polaris Corp), Peter Kuplowsky (Lowsky Productions), Taylor Nodrick and Fast herself, it will see a camp counselor for troubled youth who, reeling from a past tragedy, starts suspecting her female colleagues of witchcraft in service of a woodland spirit. The project, currently in advanced development, will allow the audience to feel a “real sense of...
IFLScience

Make Your Art Come To Life With 59 Percent Off This Awesome Animation Software!

If you're an animator, looking to break into animation or just like to draw and create as a hobby — user-friendly animation software is must. Animation has gotten way more sophisticated since the days of drawing out each frame on different sheets by hand, so why not keep up? Tablets are a great way to take your work with you anywhere you on the go, and Animation Desk Windows Pro Lite is a great software that combines user friendliness with comprehensive tools. And right now, you can get a lifetime subscription for only $59.99, that's 59 percent off of the usual price!
Apartment Therapy

Bath & Body Works’ Popular Witch Hand Candle Holder Is Back

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. In anticipation of this year’s spooky season, Bath & Body Works has unveiled their Halloween collection which could only be described as to die for.

