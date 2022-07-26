ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ICE Transfers Detained Immigrants From NY Jail Without Notice

By Daniel Parra
City Limits
City Limits
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImmigration officials confirmed the moves to City Limits Tuesday, and lawyers say some 35 detainees have been sent from the Orange County Jail to as far away as Mississippi. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) abruptly transferred dozens of people in custody at New York’s Orange County Correctional Facility to other...

