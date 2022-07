Spain’s Hugo Gonzalez has announced via Instagram that he will not be attending the 2022 European Championships set to occur from August 11-21 in Rome, Italy. “It hasn’t been an easy one, but finally I’ll not be competing at the 2022 Europeans this summer. Time to race and flex will come again like in this pic at Europeans last year, but now it’s time for a little break. Still, our goals remain the same for the upcoming seasons, we’re making a pit stop just to change tires 🛞

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 13 HOURS AGO