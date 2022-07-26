Employee dead at Middletown steel mill following 'routine operation,' company says

An employee at a Middletown steel mill died Tuesday morning, officials with Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. confirmed.

The incident occurred at Middletown Works during planned maintenance at the facility's hot strip mill, according to a statement released by the company Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the employee died as a result of injuries they suffered during "a routine operation."

The company says it is not at liberty to identify the employee or disclose any other personal information. The Butler County Coroner's Office confirmed it responded to the scene.

"Cleveland-Cliffs expresses its deepest sympathies to the employee’s family and the Company will provide the necessary support to the family during this difficult time," the statement reads.

Company officials said an investigation will be conducted with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers as well as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The Middletown Works facility is "an integrated steel operation with carbon steel melting, casting, hot- and cold-rolling and finishing operations," according to the company's website.

The Enquirer will update this story as more information becomes available.