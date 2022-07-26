ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The first day of the Big Ten football media days is done. Here is what we learned.

By Mark Stewart, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – The unofficial start to the college football season in Big Ten country came Tuesday at Lucas Oil Stadium with the conference’s 50th annual media day.

On Tuesday, coaches and players from Nebraska, Maryland, Minnesota, Iowa, Indiana, Northwestern and Michigan spoke about their upcoming seasons. Optimism ran high.

On Wednesday, the conference's other seven schools, including Wisconsin, get their turn.

Here are a few things we learned on Day 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YnrtH_0gtoWwO200

Harbaugh’s coach-speak is impeccable

In addition to returning a team that is expected to once again battle Ohio State for the East Division title, Michigan arguably has the league’s most intriguing quarterback situation.

On one hand there is senior Cade McNamara, a third-team all-conference pick last season who completed 64% of his passes for 2,576 yards,15 touchdowns and six interceptions. On the other is sophomore J.J. McCarthy, a former five-star recruit who served as the backup as a freshman and played well when called upon.

It could be a tricky situation to maneuver, one coach Jim Harbaugh isn't going to make even tougher by saying the wrong thing. Here is how he danced around the topic Tuesday.

“They ask sometimes at other positions, who is going to play, and the best player is going to play,” Harbaugh said. “We’re going to know who the best player is by who plays the best.

"Cade McNamara is going to be hard to beat out for the starting quarterback job. J.J. McCarthy is going to be really tough to beat out for the starting quarterback job.”

Taulia Tagovailoa is very underrated

Maryland coach Michael Locksley said no player in the country is more underrated than redshirt junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, noting that “I'll continue to say it, as he's a guy that has really been the catalyst to making us go on offense.”

Tagovailoa earned his spot In the under-appreciated club after setting single-season school records for yards (3,860), completions (328), completion percentage (69.2%), touchdowns (26) and 300-yard games (seven).

His play was critical to the program’s first winning season since 2014 and its first bowl win since 2010. The Terrapins, however, finished 3-6 in the Big Ten East (fifth), which perhaps explains why Tagovailoa received no better than honorable mention all-Big Ten from the media.

With an offense filled with weapons to rely on, Tagovailoa should get his due this season.

“What we've seen him do here from I say midpoint of last season on, is I've seen a maturity in how he manages himself, whether it's a good play, not letting that good play get him too high, or if it's a bad play, not letting it get him too low,” Locksley said. “We like to keep him at that neutral position.

“I see a growth out of him. I see a comfort level in our system. That's probably one area we want to see him improve in is just the emotional maturity, and we've seen that out of Taulia.”

Nebraska needs more killer instinct

Those were coach Scott Frost's words, not ours.

The Cornhuskers went 3-9 but were close to something much better. Eight of those setbacks came by eight points or fewer. Five of those came to opponents ranked in the top 20 at the time.

One reason Frost is hopeful for better results in close games is the leadership he has seen in the offseason.

"It's an interesting combination of guys that have been through some of the tough losses that we've been through and some newcomers, both on the staff and in the locker room, that haven't been through that," he said. "One of the biggest challenges is making sure we take the collection of guys and turn it into one team."

More: At Big Ten football media days, commissioner Kevin Warren talks about adding USC and UCLA, further expansion and athletes' concerns

More: Barry Alvarez believes players and coaches will adapt to traveling to face USC and UCLA once those schools join the Big Ten

Gophers will move ball by any means

There is a buzz surrounding Minnesota due to a change in offensive coordinators that its fans hope will spice up the offense. The Gophers ran 70% of the time last season. Their 257 passing attempts, an average of 19.7 per game, ranked last in the conference.

Enter Kirk Ciarrocca, who has returned to the program for his second stint as offensive coordinator. He was in charge of the offense in 2019, a breakout season for senior quarterback Tanner Morgan.

That year Morgan was surrounded by a strong group of skill players. This year he'll be joined in the backfield by sixth-year senior Mohamed Ibrahim and have the team's top three receivers from 2021 as targets

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck was asked how he would define balance for the offense this year.

“I think what Kirk Ciarrocca would tell you, and we talked about this a long time ago, if we have to throw for 350, we need to be able to throw for 350," Fleck said. "If we have to run for 350 to win, then we have to find a way to run for 350."

Iowa's Campbell stands above crowd

When asked about star linebacker Jack Campbell, Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz called the senior “our tallest linebacker probably in 23 years.”

Given Ferentz’s long tenure there might have been another 6-foot-5 linebacker on one of his teams, but not one who can match what Campbell brings to the field. He ranked second in the Big Ten in tackles last season (143) and was the defensive MVP for the 2021 West Division champion.

He was one of 10 players listed on the Big Ten preseason watch list.

"He deserves a lot," Ferentz said. "He is a leader in his way. But he's authentic, he's humble and really driven to do his best, and he's doing it for all the right reasons. He's got great pride in what he does, but he also feels a responsibility to really be at his best for our team.

"As a coach, you just value that so much and appreciate it."

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: The first day of the Big Ten football media days is done. Here is what we learned.

Comments / 0

Related
AllPennState

Once Again, Penn State Could Change College Football

Penn State football players held a players-only meeting in July with the head of the College Football Players Association that included references to unionizing, according to the CFBPA's executive director. What, if anything, comes of that could place Penn State at the forefront of change in college football once again.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
State
Nebraska State
Fox News

Big Ten AD says UCLA, USC additions reduce the significance of the Rose Bowl: 'It's not the same now'

Playing in the Rose Bowl was the pinnacle of a college football career for those who coached and played in the Big Ten for decades. The Rose Bowl's importance has been waning for years as college football's postseason evolved. The latest expansion by the Big Ten puts the future of the Pac-12, the conference's longtime Rose Bowl partner, in doubt and was another damaging blow to the Granddaddy of all the bowls.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To Michigan's Major Honor

Michigan got a big-time honor from CBS Sports on Monday. The school was named the best one in all of college sports during the 2021-22 academic season. It's the second time that the Wolverines have finished in the top spot in the last three times it's been published. In the...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Ferentz
Person
Scott Frost
saturdaytradition.com

Everything Jim Harbaugh said from the podium at B1G Media Days

Jim Harbaugh closed out the podium session from B1G Media Days Tuesday afternoon, providing a preview for Michigan’s 2022 season. Coming out of 2021, the Wolverines are looking to replace a number of leaders on the defensive side of the ball. However, Michigan returns a number of offensive pieces and will look to produce another memorable campaign.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

Jim Harbaugh responds to controversial comments about Ryan Day

Last fall, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh made some interesting comments that seemed to be directed toward Ohio State head coach Ryan Day following the Wolverines’ 42-27 victory over the Buckeyes in November. Following his first win as a head coach against the Buckeyes, Harbaugh took an apparent shot...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Day#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#East Division
247Sports

BIg Ten Media Days: Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck calls 2022 team his 'most committed

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck took the stage on the first day of Big Ten Football Media Days, talking about a team he called his most committed since arriving in Minneapolis. With a sixth-year quarterback in Tanner Morgan and a new/old face at offensive coordinator in Kirk Ciarrocca, who is back with the Golden Gophers from Penn State, Fleck's team enters 2022 with high internal expectations.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Big Ten Media Days 2022: Ohio State's bold expectations, Manny Diaz's transition at Penn State among takeaways

The second day at Big Ten Media Days was for the heavyweights, as three of the projected top four finishers in the East Division took the stage along with Big Ten West favorite Wisconsin. With Wednesday marking one month until the league's season begins -- a trio of teams will be in action for Week 0 -- the sense of urgency was real as the conference seeks to produce its first national title winner since Ohio State in 2014.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CBS Sports’ top 25 ‘best in college sports’ rankings for the 2021-22 athletic season

At the end of last month, the Texas Longhorns captured their second consecutive LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup. That was thanks to three spring national championships and four overall titles by the Longhorns during the 2021-22 athletic season. It meant Texas finished with 1,449.50 points, which cleared second-place Stanford by nearly 1,000 points (1,352.25). Three Big Ten schools made the top 25 of the LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup, including Michigan at No. 3 (1,245.25), Ohio State at No. 4 (1,184.50) and Wisconsin at No. 24 (795.00). In the 2021-22 LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup, Iowa finished No. 55 nationally, which was second-to-last among Big Ten teams. CBS Sports...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy