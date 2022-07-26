ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Super Bowl 57 odds: Preseason betting odds for every NFL team to win 2022-2023 Super Bowl

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
Who will win Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium in 2023?

Preseason betting odds are out for each team to win the Super Bowl at the conclusion of the 2022-23 NFL season, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

Could the Arizona Cardinals become the third straight team (and just the third ever) to win the NFL Championship in their home stadium?

Preseason Super Bowl odds for each NFL team in 2022-23 season:

  • Buffalo Bills: +600
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +700
  • Kansas City Chiefs: +900
  • Los Angeles Rams: +1000
  • Green Bay Packers: +1000
  • Los Angeles Chargers: +1300
  • Denver Broncos: +1500
  • San Francisco 49ers: +1500
  • Cincinnati Bengals: +2000
  • Dallas Cowboys: +2000
  • Baltimore Ravens: +2000
  • Indianapolis Colts: +2000
  • Cleveland Browns: +2000
  • Tennessee Titans: +3000
  • Philadelphia Eagles: +3000
  • Arizona Cardinals: +3000
  • Las Vegas Raiders: +4000
  • Miami Dolphins: +4000
  • Minnesota Vikings: +4000
  • New Orleans Saints: +4000
  • New England Patriots: +4000
  • Washington Commanders: +6000
  • Pittsburgh Steelers: +8000
  • Chicago Bears: +10000
  • New York Giants: +10000
  • Jacksonville Jaguars: +10000
  • New York Jets: +10000
  • Detroit Lions: +10000
  • Seattle Seahawks: +10000
  • Carolina Panthers: +10000
  • Atlanta Falcons: +20000
  • Houston Texans: +20000

- Odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

The Spun

Chiefs Meeting With Prominent Free Agent: NFL World Reacts

The Kansas City Chiefs could add some depth to their defensive line fairly soon. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, they'll be visiting with Carlos Dunlap this Wednesday night. Dunlap, a two-time Pro Bowl defensive end, spent the 2021 season with the Seattle Seahawks. He had 35 combined tackles, 14 quarterback...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Pressing questions for all 32 NFL teams ahead of 2022 season

The pressing issue in 32 training camps over the six weeks:. Buffalo: Can Von Miller solve Buffalo’s only big issue?. GM Brandon Beane addressed pass-rush in the ’20 and ’21 draft with A.J. Epenesa, Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham, but the three combined for only eight sacks last year. Now Miller comes in to turbocharge the rush from the right side. You can read more higher in the column.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Pick the QB who will throw most picks

Looking for something different to bet on for the NFL season?. Then try to pick the quarterback who will lead the league in, well, picks for this coming season. Here's everything you need to know about betting on the NFL, including the odds at FOX Bet. For more pro football content, check out the NFL page at FOX Sports.
NFL
