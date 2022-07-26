Super Bowl 57 odds: Preseason betting odds for every NFL team to win 2022-2023 Super Bowl
Who will win Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium in 2023?
Preseason betting odds are out for each team to win the Super Bowl at the conclusion of the 2022-23 NFL season, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.
Could the Arizona Cardinals become the third straight team (and just the third ever) to win the NFL Championship in their home stadium?
Preseason Super Bowl odds for each NFL team in 2022-23 season:
- Buffalo Bills: +600
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +700
- Kansas City Chiefs: +900
- Los Angeles Rams: +1000
- Green Bay Packers: +1000
- Los Angeles Chargers: +1300
- Denver Broncos: +1500
- San Francisco 49ers: +1500
- Cincinnati Bengals: +2000
- Dallas Cowboys: +2000
- Baltimore Ravens: +2000
- Indianapolis Colts: +2000
- Cleveland Browns: +2000
- Tennessee Titans: +3000
- Philadelphia Eagles: +3000
- Arizona Cardinals: +3000
- Las Vegas Raiders: +4000
- Miami Dolphins: +4000
- Minnesota Vikings: +4000
- New Orleans Saints: +4000
- New England Patriots: +4000
- Washington Commanders: +6000
- Pittsburgh Steelers: +8000
- Chicago Bears: +10000
- New York Giants: +10000
- Jacksonville Jaguars: +10000
- New York Jets: +10000
- Detroit Lions: +10000
- Seattle Seahawks: +10000
- Carolina Panthers: +10000
- Atlanta Falcons: +20000
- Houston Texans: +20000
- Odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook
Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).
Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.
Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.
Comments / 0