Gainesville man, 25, indicted for premeditated murder of girlfriend in hotel

An Alachua County grand jury has indicted a man for the premeditated murder of his girlfriend in a hotel room earlier this month.

Brian Scott Burns, 25, of Gainesville, who is charged with the first-degree murder of Mary Joy Williamson, is being held without bond, according to a court order signed by Judge Meshon Rawls.

He also faces a charge of tampering with evidence after police said he tried to clean up a bloody crime scene a Gainesville hotel before he went into hiding.

Police initially arrested Burns for a separate crime, though he was the main suspect in the murder investigation. Police say he confessed to the murder while in custody.

The crime scene

On July 9, Gainesville police were called to the Stayable Select hotel — formerly known as the Wyndam Garden — at 2900 SW 13th St. on Saturday around 4 p.m. after employees found a deceased woman in a hotel room.

Once there, police say they found Williamson in a pool of blood and quickly identified the room as a crime scene.

Burns' arrest report states that Williamson was found with a garbage bag covering her head and a belt around her neck. Two bottles of bleach also were found in the room where, by his own admission, Burns attempted to destroy evidence, the report said.

Burns was found by police a day later in a nearby parking lot and picked up on an unrelated warrant. While in the patrol vehicle, Burns told police that he came out of hiding because he was hungry.

Once at the police station, according to the arrest report, Burns confessed to murdering Williamson after the two got into a heated argument.

He told police that he choked her until she lost consciousness and stabbed her three to four times. He then tried to spray bleach around the floor to destroy his DNA.

Police say Burns left the hotel and hid out in an empty apartment, where several items belonging to the victim were subsequently found, as well as a bleach bottle cap that appeared to have blood on it.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville man, 25, indicted for premeditated murder of girlfriend in hotel