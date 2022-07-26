Man charged after admitting to scribbling racist graffiti on MTA bus targeting Baltimore mayor
By David Collins
Wbaltv.com
2 days ago
DUNDALK, Md. — A Dundalk man faces malicious destruction charges for allegedly writing a racist threat against Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott inside a Maryland Transit Administration bus. According to MTA police charging documents, the suspect admitted to writing the graffiti on July 18 because he thinks the mayor...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Council held a meeting Wednesday about the ongoing issues surrounding squeegee kids with the discussion focused mainly on how to provide services to the young people rather than address the high-profile incidents of assault, theft and vandalism among teens. Concerned city council members...
BALTIMORE -- Former Baltimore police detective Robert Hankard was sentenced Thursday to two and a half years in federal prison for his role in the planting of a BB gun to help the head of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force, Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, after he ran over a man. Hankard, 46, was sentenced to 30 months in prison with followed by three years of supervised release. He was convicted in April of multiple federal crimes and for providing a BB gun that he knew would be planted on a suspect. He was additionally convicted of falsely testifying to a federal...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Ivan Bates, who will likely be the next Baltimore City's State Attorney, met for lunch Thursday, pledging to work together to combat crime. In recent days, the mayor has sought to downplay differences between the policies of his administration and Bates'...
BALTIMORE – At the once busy Lil Kidz Kastle daycare in Owings Mills, the playground equipment sits empty and the doors are locked as police investigate multiple allegations that children were sexually abused.The suspect who faces several felony charges is James Weems, Jr., a retired Baltimore City police officer and the husband of the daycare's owner, Shanteari Weems. Police told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren that James Weems worked as a bus driver at the facility for at least two years. "It's horrible," said Kathy Scherr who works nearby. "You can't imagine what it's like as a parent to turn your child over to...
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott signed a bill to add a charter amendment to the general election ballot which could put the city’s police department under local control for the first time in decades. Baltimore’s mayor can hire or fire the police commissioner and compile a crime prevention plan,...
BROOKLYN, MD- The Anne Arundel County Police Department is searching for the man responsible for the robbery that took place at the 7-Eleven in Brooklyn Park. “An unknown male suspect entered the store, lunged over the counter, assaulted the cashier, and took cash from the register,” according to police. The suspect then fled the store.
BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County detectives are investigating a robbery that happened at the Park Plaza Motel in Brooklyn, Baltimore, according to authorities. Officers learned around 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday that the robbery occurred in the 4900 block of Ritchie Highway, police said.The person who said they were robbed told officers that three Black males entered his room. One of them was armed with a gun, according to authorities.The trio of males forced the robbery victim into the bathroom where they allegedly bound his arms and legs, police said.They then demanded money from him, rifled through his pockets, and took his wallet, according to authorities.They also took his backpack when they left the room and fled in an unknown direction, police said.Anyone with information about this robbery should contact Anne Arundel County detectives at 410-222-6135 or call the Anne Arundel County Police tip0line at 410-222-4700.
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — There is new information in adrive-by double shooting earlier this week in Middle River. Baltimore County police said that both the 42-year-old and 43-year-old victims are still in the hospital in police custody, and police said the driver was involved in some kind of illegal drug activity.
BALTIMORE -- James Weems Jr., a retired Baltimore City police officer, appeared in a Washington, D.C., courtroom Wednesday and agreed he would not fight extradition back to Maryland where he will face child molestation charges stemming from his work at his wife's daycare center in Baltimore County. Police said Weems' wife, Shanteari, the owner of Lil Kidz Kastle daycare in Owings Mills, shot him last Thursday while they were at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Washington during a confrontation about the abuse.Her attorney, Tony Garcia, spoke one-on-one with WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren Wednesday about the case. He said Shanteari Weems recently learned about...
BALTIMORE -- Firefighters extinguished a fire on Baltimore City property early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.The fire damaged several portable buildings next to Grove Park Elementary School in the 5500 block of Kennison Avenue around 1:30 a.m., authorities said.They returned to the location a few minutes after 9 a.m. because one of the portable units was on fire again.
Baltimore City Council holds hearing on issues involving squeegee workers. The 11 News I-Team got a look at dashcam video that captured part of a fatal shooting involving a driver and a squeegee worker in downtown Baltimore earlier this month. WBAL-TV 11 News agreed not to show the dashcam video,...
BALTIMORE -- Two years after a 49-year-old man was fatally stabbed in West Baltimore, police have made an arrest in his murder.Darius Williams was taken into custody Wednesday at a home in the 2200 block of Westwood Avenue, a block away from where Eric Jones was fatally stabbed in 2020, Baltimore Police said.Williams, 35, is charged with first- and second-degree murder along with first- and second-degree assault, according to a search of online court records.The charges stem from a stabbing that unfolded June 25, 2020 in the 2300 block of Westwood Avenue. Jones was stabbed multiple times following a dispute, police said. He did not survive.After identifying Williams as a suspect, detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest this past April. A warrant apprehension team served the 35-year-old with that warrant on Wednesday.Williams remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings in the case.
BALTIMORE -- Three people were injured in a triple shooting overnight in East Baltimore, police said. Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Thursday to the 1100 block of McAlear Court for a Shot Spotter alert. There, they found a 42-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman shot, police said. Both were hospitalized, and the man is listed in critical condition, police said. The woman is in stable condition. A 36-year-old woman investigators believe is the third victim of the shooting was found at an area hospital, and she was listed in stable condition, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say they believe the shooting in Middle River yesterday morning was targeted. Stunning video on social media shows a vehicle pulling up next to an SUV that had crashed into a pole. Someone inside that car opens fire on the SUV.
A guest in a motel on Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park was robbed and tied up Tuesday afternoon, reported Anne Arundel County police. It happened at about 2:15 p.m. July 26 at the Park Plaza Motel, near 9th Avenue. The victim said three males - one of whom had a...
Amid an ongoing homicide investigation, some Baltimore taxpayers' information is locked away after the tax preparer was killed. Police told the 11 News I-Team there is an open and ongoing investigation as detectives try to solve the killing of 40-year-old businessman Trevor White. Someone shot White in June on Lakeside Avenue in northeast Baltimore. White was a co-owner of RYMKS Bar and Grille, a soul food restaurant in Little Italy. He also owned VBS Tax and Accounting on Liberty Road.
BALTIMORE -- A man is in serious condition after was shot in Aberdeen overnight, police said.Officers responded at 2:43 a.m. Wednesday to the unit block of Aberdeen Avenue, where they found the victim lying on the road and suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said paramedics performed advanced life-saving care on the victim, and he was then flown to an area trauma center. No further identifying information is known about the victim. An investigation is ongoing.
