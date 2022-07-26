Skateboarding through summer

Friends Patrick Wolfgang 12, and Vinnie Mastronunzio, 11, of Hebron, was skateboarding Tuesday at the Groton Skate Park at Sutton Park, 10 Ring Drive.

Patrick said the park is his favorite. He’s been skateboarding for about two years but Vinnie just started.

Patrick has “been practicing ollies in our basement” due to the recent hot weather, said his mother, Sherree Wolfgang, who accompanied the boys.

“It’s nice to have a break in the heat and go outside again,” she said.