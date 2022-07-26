ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Women's Euro 2022: How England reached the final

By Chloe Leadbeater
90min
90min
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article90 minutes (or more) away from glory at Wembley. The place will be awash with white and red, and the atmosphere will be absolutely electric. Before that though, let’s take a look at how the Lionesses got there:. 1. Quarter final: England 2-1 Spain. After a solid group...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Euro 2022: England manager urges Lionesses to ‘inspire the nation’ as they chase final place

Sarina Wiegman says England want to “inspire the nation” when they face Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-finals - and has stressed the need to “be in the now”.The Lionesses, having last week beaten Spain in a thrilling last-eight contest at the Amex Stadium, take on the Swedes at Bramall Lane on Tuesday evening for a place in the Wembley final five days later.“I think reaching the semi-final has been really great already,” Wiegman said.“We hope we get the result we want,” she added, urging fans to “bring the energy”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Pups and their owners hit the waves at annual Dog Surfing ChampionshipsIan Wright and Alex Scott go wild celebrating England’s incredible winner vs SpainEngland boss Wiegman admits she ‘went a little crazy’ during Euros victory vs Spain
SOCCER
The Independent

When is the Euro 2022 final and who will England play?

England will play Germany at Wembley in the Euro 2022 final. After the Lionesses swept Sweden aside on Tuesday, Germany reached their ninth European final the following evening as Alexandra Popp’s double defeated France in Milton Keynes. Germany have won all eight of their previous final appearances, but England will be confident and the hosts will be roared on by a sell-out crowd at Wembley. Sarina Wiegman’s side are also flying on the pitch, and crushed the world’s second-ranked team 4-0 at Bramall Lane on Tuesday to reach their first major women’s final since 2009.Next up is Germany, with...
SPORTS
The Independent

England surge into Euro 2022 final with thrashing of Sweden

Wherever you looked, history was against England. Take your pick: their record of only winning a handful of their many previous meetings with Sweden; the fact that their semi-final opponents were the highest-ranked team at this Women’s European Championship and unbeaten in 90 minutes since 2019; or, perhaps most pertinently of all, the Lionesses’ three consecutive semi-final defeats at their last three major international tournaments. The record books provided little comfort.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hedvig Lindahl
Person
Ella Toone
Person
Lucy Bronze
Person
Alexia Putellas
Person
Alessia Russo
Person
Fran Kirby
Person
Chloe Kelly
Person
Beth Mead
Person
Georgia Stanway
Person
Sarina Wiegman
The Independent

Mary Earps has David De Gea’s support as England prepare for Euro 2022 final

Euro 2022 had a rest day on Thursday as both England and Germany prepare for Sunday’s final.The two rivals are building up to the Wembley showpiece where the Lionesses have their date with destiny and a shot at winning their first Women’s European Championship.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how the day unfolded.Tweet of the dayDescribe THAT @alessiarusso7 goal in one word… 🙌 pic.twitter.com/thVK8H906A— Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 28, 2022Earps’ high-profile supportLionesses goalkeeper Mary Earps produced a fine display in the semi-final win over Sweden, with a number of saves ensuring a clean sheet. And her performance proved...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'Everyone who has been involved in women's football has been waiting for this moment': Former England star Alex Scott struggles to hold back the tears after Lionesses reach the Euro 2022 final with stunning win over Sweden

Alex Scott admitted she found it hard not to be 'emotional' after England reached the final of Euro 2022 with their stunning 4-0 win over Sweden. The Three Lions booked their place in Sunday's final after a dominant victory over the side ranked second in the world on Tuesday evening.
SOCCER
The Independent

England’s win over Sweden watched by 7.9 million TV viewers

England’s 4-0 victory over Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-final was watched by an average TV audience of 7.9 million, according to overnight figures.The match, which was shown by BBC One on Tuesday evening, attracted the highest ratings of the tournament so far.England face either France or Germany in the final which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.The final will be shown live on BBC One and could see the biggest UK TV audience for a women’s football match.The official figure to beat is 9.0 million, which was set by England’s semi-final defeat by the United States in the 2019 World Cup, according to the ratings organisation Barb.Sunday’s match will be England’s first European Championship final since 2009.The Lionesses, who have never won the competition, triumphed over Sweden on Tuesday night following goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Germany vs. France prediction, odds: Soccer expert reveals 2022 Women's Euro picks for Wednesday, July 27

Since losing to host Italy in 1993, Germany has won its last six semifinal matches in the UEFA Women's European Championship and went on to take the title each time. The Germans attempt to extend the streak when they square off against France in the semifinals of the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro on Wednesday. Die Nationalelf failed to reach the semis in 2017 as they were edged 2-1 by Denmark in the quarterfinals. Germany is seeking its ninth overall title, while France is appearing in the semifinals of the tournament for the first time in its history following three straight quarterfinal exits.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Uk#Women S Euro 2022#Acl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
90min

Kasper Schmeichel agrees to join Nice from Leicester City

Veteran goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has agreed personal terms ahead of a move to Ligue 1 side OGC Nice. Schmeichel has made 479 appearances for Leicester City - the third most in the club's history - and has won both the Premier League and FA Cup at the club. According to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Manchester United continue pursuit of Antony

Manchester United are continuing their pursuit of Ajax star Antony, 90min understands. The Brazilian international has been the club's top attacking target all summer, as 90min revealed, and Erik ten Hag has made it clear to United that he wants the forward at Old Trafford. Antony was a key part of Ten Hag's Ajax side, and emerged as one of top attacking prospects in Europe in recent years.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Jermain Defoe & Yaya Toure to join Tottenham coaching setup

Jermain Defoe and Yaya Toure are set to take up permanent roles as part of the coaching staff at Tottenham's academy. Toure has been working with the club's youngsters since December when he joined on a part-time basis, while Defoe is beginning the next stage of his career after retiring from competitive action back in March.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Ismael Kone: Norwich City leading race for CF Montreal, CanMNT prospect

Norwich City are leading the race to sign CF Montreal youngster Ismael Kone, 90min sources confirm. The 20-year-old midfielder has enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2022, making 20 appearances for Montreal across all competitions, scoring twice and providing another three assists. Kone's form has earned him his first two senior...
MLS
90min

Sir Alex Ferguson agreed to manage Team GB at 2012 Olympics

Lord Sebastian Coe has revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson agreed to manage Team GB at the 2012 Olympic Games, but he later pulled out due to commitments with Manchester United. Olympic football was restricted to amateur players until 1992, though Great Britain stopped entering a team after the 1972 edition.
UEFA
90min

90min

753
Followers
7K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy